Only the Best Will Do

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The River and Rail Restaurant’s varied menu, knowledgeable staff and unconventional drinks are just a few of the many reasons they won a plethora of accolades in our 2024 Dining Awards.

John Park Tyler Thomas

For over a decade, The River and Rail Restaurant has been a trailblazer in using the highest quality ingredients in their expertly prepared dishes. In our 2024 Dining Awards, the community showed the Southern bistro some serious love in a variety of categories. They brought home platinum wins for Best Fine Dining, Best Appetizers and Most Creative Cocktails, among others, and were also awarded numerous gold and silver wins.

Executive Chef and General Manager Tyler Thomas says these awards mean so much to the whole River and Rail team. “We have our nose to the grindstone each and every day and it’s definitely reaffirming to receive these awards.”

It’s the beautifully orchestrated trifecta of the restaurant’s sublime menu, comfortable atmosphere and attentive staff that keeps patrons streaming through River and Rail’s doors.

“With the menu, we take the best ingredients available and elevate them with solid techniques, allowing us to make approachable food that raises the bar on classic dishes,” shares Thomas. While some customer favorites like hanger steaks and oyster wraps are staples, most offerings are tailored to match what’s in season. This adds an extra layer of thrill for both repeat guests and the enthusiastic kitchen team, who loves working together to create exciting new offerings.

John Park Jackie Gentry

The food isn’t the only slam dunk on the menu – so are the drinks! River and Rail’s Jackie Gentry, who tied for gold as Top Bartender, says it’s the small details, like using freshly squeezed juice, chainsawing their own large ice cubes weekly and incorporating homemade ingredients in their cocktails that make the restaurant’s specialty drinks stand out among the crowd. In addition to cocktails (the most popular of which being their old fashioneds!), River and Rail offers an assortment of straight pours, wines and a nice selection of unique mocktails. “Having access to great ingredients allows us to have choices outside of just your sugary juice style mocktails,” explains Gentry.

Connecting with the community, whether it be serving customers on a typical evening or during a special event like a wine dinner, has brought Thomas, Gentry and the rest of the River and Rail crew so much joy, and they couldn’t be more grateful for the support they’ve received in return. “On behalf of the entire restaurant team,” says Thomas, “THANKS, Roanoke!”

