Polio Hits Southwest Virginia

How the Roanoke community handled the arrival of polio in 1950.

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Memorial and Crippled Children’s Hospital (now Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital) physician, Dr. Louis Ripley, works with a patient who had corrective surgery for polio around 1950.

W. H. Hoobler knew what was coming to Roanoke: polio.

Hoobler was the administrator for the largest hospital in Western Virginia and the epicenter of care for polio victims in the region. Trustees of Roanoke Hospital had changed the name to Memorial and Crippled Children’s Hospital in 1949 to reflect the increasing role the hospital was playing in treating polio. By the end of January 1951, Hobbler reported staggering numbers.

Between July 1, 1950, and January 28, 1951, Memorial and Crippled Children’s Hospital had received 450 polio patients mostly from the rural counties in Southwestern Virginia. The national “hot spot” for polio was Wytheville that had a per capita rate seventy times that of the nation.

So prominent was the town’s infection rate, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis flew its executive director into Roanoke, who then drove to Wytheville, to launch the nationwide 1951 “March of Dimes” campaign with a live coast-to-coast radio broadcast from the town on January 14. Patients from Wytheville and Wythe County accounted for 169 of the hospital’s cases.

Overrun with polio patients, Hoobler had cleared the entire first floor of Memorial and Crippled Children’s Hospital to serve as a polio ward, and more beds were needed. The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis funded specialists to assist Roanoke’s physicians. Doctors M.K. Johnson, Thomas Porterfield, Harry Cox, Herman Gailey and Lloyd Crawford were pediatric and orthopedic specialists that had come from as far away as New York. Hoobler and the local chapters of the Red Cross and March of Dimes had appealed for more nurses. Student nurses were pressed into service, and those from out of town were housed at the YWCA.

When a polio patient was admitted, the prognosis was often not optimistic. Of the 450 patients referenced in Hoobler’s report, slightly more than one-fourth had some form of paralysis. One in ten required an iron lung, and of those half died. The vast majority of patients were children.

Complicating the situation was the lack of information regarding the cause of polio. By the late 1940s, a leading theory was that the disease was transmitted by flies and mosquitoes. Roanoke had done what hundreds of other communities throughout the nation had done in relying upon that theory to literally hose down alleys, streets, playgrounds and stream beds with the highly toxic pesticide DDT. In Roanoke and Roanoke County this was done on several occasions with photos appearing in local newspapers of playground equipment being washed in DDT.

Polio took six to twenty days to incubate and remained contagious for up to two weeks. It had flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fatigue, muscle stiffness, headache, and stomach pains. Given its incubation period, success at contract tracing was sporadic at best, and with no known cause almost futile.

