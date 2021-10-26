Providing Hospitality & Community

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Guests will find more than food on bloom’s seasonal menu – they’ll find a place of belonging (and a great appetizer).

× Expand John Park Bloom received 17 awards in the 2022 Dining Awards Reader poll.

With a cumulative 17 Dining Awards in this year’s reader poll, for owner and chef Nate Sloan and his team, it’s “an absolute honor” to be bestowed with so many awards across a variety of categories (read the full list of awards below – we’ll give you a minute). And while Platinum for “Best Overall Restaurant” is certainly the most coveted, perhaps the most humbling one for them is Platinum for “Best Overall Staff.”

“Our entire team puts their heart and soul into their work at bloom, and to confirm our effort is translating to guests, makes each moment worth the effort,” Sloan says. “Hospitality and community are what define our ethos at bloom, and we would not be here without such a supportive community. We look forward to sharing countless meals together for years to come.”

Sloan, who was born and raised on Ojai Farm, an organic standard practicing vegetable farm in Ferrum, is also this year’s Gold winner for “Best Chef.” Also included in The Roanoker’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 earlier this year, it’s clear that Sloan, and his intentions behind bloom, are making an impact on our community. He has played an integral part in the Wasena neighborhood’s recent growth (he also recently launched Crème Fresh, a plant-based ice cream shop, with partner and fellow chef Quincy Randolph), encourages community events, works closely with nonprofits and harvests fresh ingredients from surrounding local farms.

Courtesy of Nate Sloan Chef/owner Nate Sloan credits his team and community for their Dining Awards wins.

“What I love most about my job is providing a space where staff and guests alike can participate in creating memories together,” he says. “A restaurant is very similar to a live concert, in that at the conclusion of the event, all that remains is the memory and emotion felt during those preceding moments.”

His restaurant opened in July 2019, and was seeing momentum before the pandemic struck. COVID-19 was “quite the endeavor” from the beginning, but Sloan’s ability to pivot proved a success. In March of 2020, they completely transitioned to a take-out menu that each week, “transported” them from country to country via their menu items. This was challenging for the chefs, and provided a sense of adventure for their guests, who were able to enjoy flavors from all around the world from their own homes. In 2021, the team shifted their focus toward their outdoor dining spaces, as well as the additional seating within the adjacent “Lantern Lounge,” a space characterized by the jazz lounges of the mid-century – an idea that worked well, given the restaurant’s Platinum win for Best Place for a Private Party/Celebration and Gold for Best Outdoor Dining.

It’s clear that for Sloan and his team, the sense of community is the most important aspect of creating experiences for their guests, whether at the table or in a private space, so long as they’re together. And it’s even better when they’re together in the Star City.

“Roanoke to me, is an incredible gem in the mountains of Southwestern Virginia, and Roanoke is a community driven by family and the pursuit of happiness in nature,” says Sloan. “The abundance of outdoor activities within such close proximity is truly a gift, and the limitless potential Roanoke has is truly inspiring.”

BLOOM 2022 Dining Awards:

Platinum: Best Overall Restaurant, Best Overall Staff, Best Date Night Spot, Best Place for a Private Party/Celebration, Best Vegetarian Menu, Hidden Gem, Best Appetizers & Small Plates, Best Wine List

Gold: Best Chef - Nate Sloan, Best Farm-to-Table Menu, Best Outdoor Dining, Restaurant with Can’t-Miss Daily Specials, Place You Could Visit 24/7/365

Silver: Best Happy Hour Deals, Best Place for Healthy Eating, Best Allergen-Friendly Options, Most Creative Cocktails

The story above is from our November/December 2021.