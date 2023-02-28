Puppet Krewes, Coming Through!

The story below is from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Daisy Art Parade will take place on World Art Day on April 15.

× Expand Brian Counihan Brian Counihan shows off giant paper mache art.

Artist and high school teacher Brian Counihan views art as an outlet that can help us share ideas and see the world in exciting new ways. On April 15, 2023, the community will see this philosophy come to life through giant puppetry at the city’s first Daisy Art Parade.

Brian Counihan Counihan hopes this art provides joy and a chance to laugh.

Counihan, the event’s founder, says he was drawn to puppet making because “it’s intuitive” and appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds. He also hopes that this medium will “make people feel a little more comfortable when being confronted by” unfamiliar topics and contrasting viewpoints.

Inspired by medieval pageantry, the hour-long parade will showcase giant paper mache puppets designed and constructed by over 10 different “krewes,” or groups. While the parade is an excellent opportunity to showcase Roanoke’s artistic talent, it also gives residents a chance to contribute any other skills they might have to aiding their fellow Roanokers in sharing what’s important to them.

“I think you can help out a neighbor in a way that is rewarding by having everyone build this art together,” says Counihan. “And if there’s enough people doing it, and the parade is an attraction, it becomes a vehicle for people to express themselves and things they care about and communicate [those things] with the region.”

Before the event begins, all participants will receive raffle tickets. The parade will start at Virginia Western’s culinary school located in the Claude Moore Education Complex and will end at the Taubman Museum of Art where raffle tickets will be drawn and parade goers will have the chance to win items donated by local businesses. Krewes will also be awarded prizes based on subjective categories like “Most Socially Engaged” and “Best Local Identity.”

When this year’s event comes to an end, Counihan is optimistic that the community will start to see art as a craft meant to connect people and spark conversation. He is also hopeful that the parade will infuse the city with a little extra joy along the way.

“I hope everyone says, ‘That was a lot of fun’ and we have a chance to laugh. It’s great when art does whatever that is, you know?”The parade is being funded in part by a Roanoke Arts Commission Art Matters grant. For more information about the event and how to get involved, visit the Daisy Art Parade website at daisyartparade.com.

