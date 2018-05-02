RAYSAC’s War on Drugs

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Council is doing all they can to bring the community together in the fight against drugs.

× Expand RAYSAC Director Tracey Coltrain

Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Council (RAYSAC) provides education and awareness as well as advocacy for prevention and treatment services to prevent substance use by youth. For 30 years, this valley-wide coalition covering the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt and Craig Counties has brought together collaborative partners including law enforcement, the Western Virginia Water Authority, schools, parents and the medical community to create initiatives to reduce substance abuse in youth and young adults.

Prescription take-back days are held twice per year, typically the last Saturdays in April and October. Since 2010, over 14 tons of drugs have been collected and disposed of safely.

“Between take-back days, you can check urgentlove.com to find all area drop boxes,” says Tracey Coltrain, Director of RAYSAC. “One of our goals is establishing more drop box locations to keep drugs away from potential abusers as well as out of waterways and the environment.” She also urges people to use lock boxes at home.

RAYSAC promotes Red Ribbon Week in schools each October and since 1996 has sponsored After Prom Grand Finale. Last year, 4,833 students from 36 Southwest Virginia high schools stayed the entire night. This year, First Team Auto Mall will be giving away a car to one of the attendees who stays until the end.

Originally, RAYSAC formed to bring community members together to address tobacco and alcohol abuse in youth. While they still coordinate education, prevention and resources to address all forms of substance abuse among youth, they have received the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Service Partnership for Success grant targeting prescription drug misuse and abuse and heroin overdoses among ages 12-25. It is designed to promote alignment and leveraging of prevention resources and priorities at federal, state and community levels. Roanoke Valley was identified as having some of the highest rates of prescription drug abuse and heroin overdoses in the state.

“Many people don’t realize that most overdoses are occurring among middle class, suburban males and females,” says Coltrain. “Or that prescription drug abuse starts as young as middle school.”

According to the 2017 Youth Risk Survey, of 12th graders in Botetourt and Craig Counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem, 11.4 percent of males and 6.8 percent of females had used heroin in the past 30 days. Among 10th and 12th graders, 16 percent of males and 10 percent of females had used prescription drugs to get high.

To reach the youth, the REAL (RAYSAC Empowered Activist Leaders) team is comprised of high school students who help with messaging and the best tools to reach their peers. The “Be in the Picture” campaign was rolled out in December 2017 and the “Find Your Natural High” social media campaign encourages youth to find their passions. An emerging adult group of 18-25 years old is being formed to support young adults during the transitional time from home to college or career.

Funding for RAYSAC is provided through fundraisers, donations and grants. To contribute or for more information or free resources, including a parent tool kit, visit www.raysac.org.

