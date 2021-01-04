Roanoke’s Denim King

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How a former Roanoker became an architect of the modern-day National Football League.

× Expand Courtesy of Nelson Harris Rosenbloom in Orange County, CA, in 1978.

In mid-January 1960, 12 men met in the Kenilworth Hotel in Miami–a meeting that would last 10 days and completely change the future of the National Football League. Front and center was Carroll Rosenbloom, then owner of the Baltimore Colts. Shrewd, driven and stubborn, Rosenbloom orchestrated the hiring of the NFL’s next commissioner Pete Rozelle, a relatively unknown 33-year-old who later claimed he got the job because he was the only one “who hadn’t alienated most of the people in that meeting.”

Rosenbloom, who had made the motion to hire Rozelle, was dispatched by the 11 other team owners to deliver the news. He found the new commissioner in the men’s room washing his hands, where Rozelle had idled himself to avoid the press, who had camped themselves in the hotel lobby.

Rosenbloom’s journey to eventually becoming an NFL team owner began in Roanoke with a struggling manufacturing company. Rosenbloom’s father, Solomon, owned the Blue Ridge Overalls Company in Roanoke, one of several enterprises he had acquired over the years. Sending his son to Roanoke in 1933 to close it down, Carroll Rosenbloom rented a small apartment at 119 Albemarle Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood. Rather than close the mill, Rosenbloom decided to buy it with funds loaned to him by a few banks and his mother, who kept the loan a secret from her husband. When Rosenbloom purchased Blue Ridge Overalls, headquartered at 219 Shenandoah Avenue, NW, it had 80 employees and annual revenues of $350,000.

Rosenbloom was determined to turn the mill around to both make himself money and to prove to his father back in Baltimore that he had business acumen far above cleaning bathrooms, the job his father had given him in the family business after college. Rosenbloom, “C.R.” to his friends, began negotiating sales contracts with retail chains, such as Sears, Montgomery Ward and W.T. Grant, a departure from the company’s prior practice. C.R. also lobbied the federal government for contracts to help outfit Civilian Conservation Corps workers.

With production orders rolling in, Rosenbloom built more mills for Blue Ridge Overalls as the demand for his denim reached new records annually. Within three years, Rosenbloom had moved out of his apartment on Albemarle Avenue and into a new residence–the Hotel Roanoke. Between 1936 and 1939, the city directories listed the hotel as his address.

So successful was Blue Ridge Overalls, C.R. “retired” at age 33 to a 480-acre farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, turning the company over to be managed by friends. Rosenbloom later reflected on his decision to leave Roanoke for Maryland: “I don’t know why anyone would work if they didn’t have to.”

Rosenbloom’s retirement ended abruptly with his father’s death in 1942. Forced to oversee his father’s companies, Rosenbloom also took a renewed interest in managing Blue Ridge Overalls. With America’s entrance into World War II, C.R. instinctively knew that the denim once needed by the CCC workers was now needed by America’s military. Thus, Rosenbloom’s mills churned out uniforms and parachutes. After 16 years of owning Blue Ridge Overalls, C.R. sold the company and walked away with a fortune. Blue Ridge Overalls had grown to 20,000 employees and annual revenues of $175 million.

