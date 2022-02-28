Roanoke’s Secret Library

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In the 1940s the Gainsboro librarian was directed to rid the library of materials deemed subversive by white politicians. They thought she had, but they failed to look in the basement!

× Expand Archival images courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries This 1950s image shows the interior of the library with Virginia Lee behind the main desk.

Virginia Lee was destined to become a librarian. As a student at Lucy Addison High School in the early 1920s, she gave a talk at the Gainsboro Branch Library on the importance of libraries in the community. At that time, the Gainsboro Library was in a room of the Hunton YMCA on Gainsboro Road. Lee graduated from Hampton Institute and became a college librarian in Memphis, TN. With her parents ill, she returned to Roanoke, taught at Gilmer School, and in 1928 became the librarian at Gainsboro, a position she would hold for over 43 years.

At Gainsboro, Lee set about organizing exhibits, lectures, reading clubs and conferences, all in an effort to promote and educate about Black history and current events. Often using funds she raised privately, Lee secured library subscriptions to leading Black newspapers and periodicals, purchased books and amassed a collection of news clippings, programs and other ephemera that documented Black life and achievement. Her collection became the largest such African American resource in Southwestern Virginia.

The library quickly outgrew its space such that in the late 1930s, Lee called upon Roanoke’s Black clergy, lawyers and other professionals to lobby Roanoke’s leaders for a new Black library, especially as there was planning for a new, whites-only main library in Elmwood Park. Through the dogged determination of herself and others, the new Gainsboro Branch Library opened at its present site in 1942. Lee continued as she always had with exhibits, conferences, speakers and what had become the Jessie Faucet Reading Club, whose active membership exceeded one hundred. The reading club, organized by Lee in 1929, brought in well-known Black writers, intellectuals and educators for various presentations and speeches on matters of Black interest.

Lee’s energy and activism did not go unnoticed by Roanoke’s white leadership, however. By the 1940s, as was the case elsewhere in the American South, a local civil rights movement was being birthed. In Roanoke, a few women, usually domestic workers, refused to move to the back of city buses; Black civic leaders demanded the hiring of Black policemen; and efforts to organize voter drives to support Black candidates in elections were underway.

Lee’s passion had always been young people. Lifelong library patron George Heller recalled some years after Lee’s retirement, “She made us read big folk books, and she saw to it that all Black children in the Gainsboro Library could read and read with understanding.” But what were the children and youth understanding in the library during the 1940s? Which authors were they reading? What Black national newspapers were they being exposed to? And what was the reading club promoting? Some in the white establishment became suspicious.

Perhaps the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back came when A.E. Lichtman, a progressive white owner of Black theatres, donated materials to the Gainsboro Library. In 1936, Lichtman had made The Virginia Theatre, located in Gainsboro, part of his chain and appointed a few years later Emmett Nabors as manager.

