Roosevelt in Roanoke

President Roosevelt’s visit offered one of the most exciting events in our local history.

× Expand Courtesy of O. Winston Link Museum President Roosevelt greets the crowd in downtown Roanoke; N&W office building is in the background.

The special six-car Norfolk & Western Railway train pulled out of Washington Union Station on the morning of October 19, 1934, carrying President Franklin Roosevelt to Roanoke. Roosevelt spent most of the trip seated in the observation lounge of the “Robert Peary,” the President’s private car. The large, wide windows afforded Roosevelt a spectacular view of the countryside. He was coming to dedicate the Veterans Administration Hospital.

With all other rail traffic halted along the presidential route, the train’s only stops before Roanoke were at Wayburn to receive water, Monroe so the train could be coupled to N&W engines Nos. 502 and 504 and at Lynchburg. Along the way, the train did slow as it moved through Manassas, Calverton, Orange, Charlottesville and Sweet Briar Station. Perfect weather produced large, waving crowds catching a glimpse of the President who cheerfully responded in kind through the lounge car’s glass encasement.

At Lynchburg, Virginia Governor George Peery, US Senator Harry F. Byrd and Sixth District Congressman Clifton Woodrum boarded to join others in the President’s entourage that included Senator Carter Glass, Admiral Cary Grayson and the Postmaster General.

The President’s train arrived in Roanoke at 3:30 p.m. Roosevelt departed from the N&W passenger station in his White House automobile, a Packard phaeton. Sitting in the back seat, behind the President, were Governor Peery and Congressman Woodrum. The motorcade proceeded south on Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, then west on Campbell to Thirteenth Street where it paused so Congressman Woodrum’s mother could personally greet the President from her home. From there, the motorcade moved south on Memorial Avenue to Grandin Road and eventually to Lee Highway. At Salem, the President’s car moved north on College Avenue to the Boulevard and then to Main Street before heading out to the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Crowds cheered and waved American flags from curbs, corners and countryside. In front of the Roanoke Municipal Building, school children stood in a reserved section with tiny flags and the Bedford Firemen Band played patriotic selections. Strategically positioned along the route were school bands, banners, and personal displays of affection for the Commander in Chief. State patrolmen, local police, National Guard and Boy Scouts were deployed to keep the crowds in check.

Upon entering the hospital grounds, a 21-gun presidential salute notified the throng gathered of Roosevelt’s arrival, and the 116th Infantry Band, amassed in front of the speaker’s stand, played “Hail to the Chief.” The crowd was estimated at 40,000, which was and remains the highest-attended single event in Roanoke Valley history. The Secret Service added to that figure by including all those that lined the motorcade route, and their number was 85,000.

Roosevelt began his speech at 4:45, just as the sun was beginning to set. Deviating from his prepared text, the President acknowledged with gratitude the greeting he had received in Roanoke and along the motor route to the hospital, the cadets from Virginia Tech and VMI, and the natural beauty of Southwestern Virginia – all punctuated by applause.

