Serving Up Holistic Healing

The story below is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Kiaundra Trotter offers the community “spiritual assistance” at The Spiritual Bar.

× Expand Laura Wade The Spiritual Bar offers a variety of self care products from scrubs and bath bombs to yoni oils, all made by Trotter.

Walk into The Spiritual Bar and you will be greeted by owner Kiaundra Trotter. Her passion and energy fill the space.

“My work is my passion!” she says. “I truly enjoy every moment of it. “

You would never know that the business began in 2020 when Trotter says, “I was in a lost, low, dark space as a tired woman, mom, spouse, student amid a pandemic that had turned everything I worked so hard for upside down. I had reached my mental breaking point after suffering with postpartum depression.”

Trotter wanted to feel good again, about herself and her life, so she started searching for answers. She joined a self-love group where she learned about spirituality, self-healing, crystals and manifesting.

“I became very interested in crystals and how they assisted in the healing procress,” says Trotter. “I started making crystal-infused waist beads and anklets for the women in the group. Before I knew it, my work reached beyond the group. I taught about crystals and how they could help them — all while helping myself. That lit a fire in me!”

Hence, Spiritually Beaded by Kia was born. The name arose from the feeling that as she strung each waist bead and each anklet with beads, she was helping each woman put together the beads of her life and get closer to finding her truest self.

She added a storefront to her online business in May 2021. On July 9, she opened The Spiritual Bar at 829 Salem Ave SW in Roanoke. The first tenant since the ‘70s, she fell in love with the hardwood floors and the unique space.

“When I see space, I see opportunity,” she says. She envisions hosting events and classes from wire-wrapping and crystal basics to manifestation. “My overall goal is to be the person I needed the most when I was down, for my community. Our mission is to lead our community into empowerment, stability, happiness and overall health of the mind, body and soul.”

You can find an abundance of holistic products including custom jewelry, crystals, and holistic self-care products like intentional oils. The No Bad Vibes and Attract the Milli sprays are popular. At the build a scrub bar, you can combine various scrubs to create a custom blend.

“We are The Spiritual Bar, and here we provide spiritual assistance to our community,” Trotter shares. “Whether that be in spiritual jewelry, healing stones, spiritual coaching, reiki healing, holistic body care or just a listening ear to a friend in need; our arms are open and welcoming everyone who truly wants to heal and grow themselves.”

The story above is from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!