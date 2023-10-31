Simple Delights in Every Sip

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Sweet Donkey’s cozy ambiance and outrageously good cups of joe inspire visitors to kick back and connect.

If you’ve ever ventured into the charming coffee house on Broadway Avenue, you know what a special community hub Sweet Donkey truly is. While they’ve been earning high praise in our annual Dining Awards since their doors opened, this year, on the cusp of celebrating a decade of business, Sweet Donkey secured their very first platinum win for Best Local Coffee Shop.

Co-owners Dustin Eshelman and Ann-Maree White couldn’t be more grateful for the support they’ve received from their customers and community over the years. They also agree that this recognition shows that Roanoke’s residents are becoming more comfortable with the idea of slowing down and enjoying the smaller things in life.

“I think it simply means that our community is maturing and appreciates not only an excellent cup of coffee but a business that is rooted in bettering its environment and bringing people together,” adds Eshelman.

When she and White began putting together a business plan for the shop, they knew they wanted to partner with a well-established roaster who worked with organic, sustainable growers and offered them fair compensation.

“We were also looking for a roaster who was progressive and eager to showcase the flavor of various coffees by not over-roasting the beans but letting the natural fruit flavors … come through with lighter roasting practices,” adds Eshelman.

Sweet Donkey still uses beans from Counter Culture Coffee, based in Durham, North Carolina, and Eshelman and White aren’t the only ones who remain impressed with their products. “We truly believe that it is first and foremost, the consistency in the quality of our coffee that attracts our customers and keeps them coming back,” asserts Eshelman.

Their roaster can’t get all the credit, though! Many of the items you’ll find at Sweet Donkey, like their yogurt and signature syrups, are made in-house, along with the buttermilk waffles customers can’t get enough of.

If you’re in need of a coffee fix, Eshelman says Sweet Donkey’s impeccably trained baristas make hundreds of lattes daily. Three of their most popular flavors are their house-made pumpkin spice, locally sourced eggnog and team favorite, orange silk.

Being greeted by the smiling faces of the shop’s personable staff only enhances the customer experience. “We are very proud of each and every one of them and consider ourselves a family,” says Eshelman. “We believe that sentiment is felt across the counter.”

Over the years, it’s become increasingly important to White and Eshelman that Sweet Donkey be an inclusive, inviting space that brings joy and encourages people to connect with one another. A big way they’ve managed to accomplish that is by hosting fireside chats, drag shows, Hoot and Holler storytelling events and other community building activities.

Just seeing the space filled with happy customers gives the Sweet Donkey team all the inspiration they need to keep up the good work. “Simply observing the vast diversity of folks we have visiting our shop on the daily is amazing,” remarks Eshelman. “I don’t think either one of us could ever imagine how important our little shop would be in the lives of others and our community."

