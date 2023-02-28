Snap That Selfie

The story below is from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
We share great local spots for the perfect photo op!
Genya Kalinina
Liberty Trust Hotel
There’s no shortage of incredible photo opportunities around the Roanoke area. We’ve rounded up a list of the most photogenic spots Roanoke has to offer to brighten up your feed. Grab your camera and have fun snapping away!
Genya Kalinina
Sweets By Shaneice
This list will guide you to capture the beauty of Roanoke from every angle. Make sure to tag @roanokermag in your photos!
1. ELMWOOD PARK
In the spring, the beautiful magnolia tree lined walkway at Elmwood Park makes for the perfect photo opportunity. Don’t miss the blooms!
2. CARVINS COVE
Whether you choose to explore Carvins Cove by kayak, paddleboard, bike or on foot, you’ll be amazed by the beauty of the second largest municipal park in the nation.
3. MCAFEE KNOB
The most photographed spot on the Appalachian Trail brings in hikers from all over the world. Lucky for us, we get to live right by it!
Genya Kalinina
McAfee Knob
4. RND COFFEE
Genya Kalinina
Grandin Theatre
At RND Coffee’s newest location in downtown Vinton, you’ll find some of the area’s best coffee and a cool atmosphere, too!
5. SWEETS BY SHANEICE
Satisfy your sweet tooth and make your friends jealous by posting this crazy milkshake. Pictured is the delicious strawberry cheesecake flavor.
6. GRANDIN THEATER
Roanoke’s only historic theater is still operational and beautiful both inside and out. You can even sip a beer or wine while you enjoy your movie.
7. WEST END
You can’t miss this colorful corner including Golden Cactus Brewery, Food Hut and Gatewood Rose botanicals. The fun murals make for the perfect backdrop.
8. LIBERTY TRUST HOTEL
You don’t have to book a room to check out the gorgeous marble filled lobby at the Liberty Trust. Originally a bank, it’s now been converted into a boutique hotel in downtown Roanoke. You can even enjoy a drink in the original bank vault.
Genya Kalinina
Virginia Mountain Vineyards
9. VIRGINIA MOUNTAIN VINEYARDS
Sip, relax and unwind at Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle, VA. The scenery and wine section is worth the 40-minute drive from Roanoke.
Genya Kalinina
Great Valley Overlook
10. GREAT VALLEY OVERLOOK
My favorite sunset spot on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Take in the peaceful and breathtaking view, and don’t forget to snap plenty of photos!
11. THE PINE ROOM & 1882 LOBBY BAR
The dramatic and stylish circular bar at the Hotel Roanoke is one of my top picks for both a creative cocktail and a gorgeous photo.
12. ROOFTOP IN THE SQUARE
A popular wedding venue, you may not know that this downtown rooftop is free for public access. Just journey up the sixth floor of Center in the Square for one of the best panoramic views of downtown.
13. ROANOKE STAR
Your photo tour of Roanoke isn’t complete without a visit to the iconic Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain. Whether you visit day or night, you’ll get a stunning view of our region.
Genya Kalinina
The Pine Room & 1882 Lobby Bar
