Stained Glass Beauties

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue.

Machine Creek Studios opens in downtown Roanoke.

× Expand Georgianne Vecellio Bedford native Laurel Gillette taught herself the art of stained glass creations.

"It’s a dying art,” claims Laurel Gillette, referring to stained glass. It’s one the 22-year-old Bedford native and owner-artist-teacher at Machine Creek Studios, is reviving in the Roanoke Valley. Gillette has dabbled in different media, but has always been drawn to stained glass. Her work features modern designs rather than the traditional stained glass typically found in a church.

Expand Georgianne Vecellio This adorable stained glass plant is just one of many pieces made by Gillette.

In 2020, Gillette found herself out of work when the restaurant she worked at closed due to COVID. On a whim, she ordered stained glass supplies and taught herself the art. “I learned how not to do stained glass,” she jokes. As Gillette worked on her craft, she made practice pieces that she gave away to family and friends. These were well-received, giving her the confidence to sell them at local venues where they were a hit. She realized that “my stuff must be okay, because all these people want it.”

As demand increased, Gillette started selling her pieces at more vendor fares and on Facebook, which attracted a lot of interest and led to her shipping pieces to all 50 states, plus Canada and Ireland. Gillette was a regular at the Golden Cactus Wednesday Markets and had some work featured in Gatewood Rose. When Gatewood Rose closed in late 2023, Gillette was ready for her own space and took over the location.

In addition to selling Gillette’s work, Machine Creek also sells pieces by other local artists. Upstairs is Gillette’s studio, where she offers classes and studio time for students. “I can turn any simple idea into a beginner’s pattern,” she says. The classes, she states, “are something people have been waiting on,” as there is no other stained glass instruction available locally. The classes are popular, bringing in people from as far away as West Virginia.

“Roanoke is very artsy and creative,” boasts Gillette. See for yourself at Machine Creek Studios, 422 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke next to Golden Cactus Brewing, or learn more at machinecreekstudio.com.

