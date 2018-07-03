The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Join a real-life game of Clue with this unique pop-up event.

Love a mystery? At a Step Into Mystery event, you don’t sit back and watch it unfold. You become a part of the story.

As a participant, you are given information that only your character would know. That may include clues about where the crime took place or who the victim was seen talking with last as well as information about the character you are playing.

Who committed the crime? How did he do it? What was the motive? Like a real-life game of Clue, it is up to you to gather intel and figure it out. For the duration of the event, you take on a role and mingle with other guests to try to solve the mystery. You can ask questions, uncover clues and even buy and sell information using fake money. Be wary of the intel, though, as you never know when someone might be misleading you to throw you off track.

Sabrina East brought Step Into Mystery to the Roanoke area in July 2016. The first event was an Alice in Wonderland theme held at Seven Doors Winery in Huddleston.

“I was involved in theatre and the drama department in school and always had a passion for it. This seemed like a fun way to combine that passion with my love of mysteries. I love meeting new people and watching them get immersed for hours into a fun game, all the while forgetting the stress of life,” East says.

Events are hosted in venues such as restaurants, breweries and wineries. They can also be held at bed and breakfasts or resorts. Country clubs, schools and retirement communities can use mystery events to bring people together.

Companies can have private events to enhance team-building and encourage analytical thinking. East says that “it is fun while also promoting skills and attitudes you want for your team and your company.”

Step Into Mystery provides fundraising events as well as events geared toward children and teens. Fees vary based the level of event, venue and number of participants. Events are designed for 15-100 people.

For more information, email seast5@cox.net or register for upcoming events on Facebook at stepintomysteryroanoke.

