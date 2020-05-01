Strange Days: German POWs in Roanoke

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Roanoke Valley had two prisoner of war camps during World War II.

× Expand Courtesy of the Salem Museum The German POW Camp at Catawba in 1944.

On the night of of October 25, 1944, the switchboard at the Roanoke Times was flooded with calls seeking information as residents feared a Nazi invasion of Virginia was underway.

The callers were responding to a radio alert that had been issued that afternoon for members of the local Virginia Reserve to immediately report for duty at the Roanoke armory due to an undisclosed “emergency.”

The emergency was the search for an escaped German prisoner of war who had slipped away while working in an orchard near Troutville.

During World War II, the Roanoke Valley had two German prisoner of war camps, one at Catawba and the other at Salem. Some two hundred German soldiers were temporarily relocated to the area having come from Camp Pickett. The first prisoners arrived in 1944 primarily at the request of the Roanoke County extension agent, J.B. Williamson. Williamson had been lobbied by valley orchardists of the need for laborers given most local young men were in the military.

In addition to harvesting apples, the German prisoners also worked for the Roanoke water department clearing the land that would become the basin for the Carvins Cove reservoir. According to water department documents at that time, the prisoners worked eight-hour days for fifty cents per hour. There was to be one guard for every ten prisoners.

While army regulations clearly stated there was to be no conversation between the prisoners and civilians, this was not strictly observed. Gordon Saul recalled interacting with the prisoners as a water boy at the Watts Farm during a wheat harvest.

“Me and two ten-year-old buddies…worked for several days carrying water to the thirsty workers. Being naturally curious boys we wanted to know how the fighting was going in Germany and if these prisoners had shot any Americans. The Germans would always laugh good-heartedly and say, ‘Oh no! We shot only Ruskies!’”

At the Crumpacker Orchards in Botetourt County, the prisoners were occasionally offered a home-cooked meal, allowed to eat at the family’s dining room table. Even years after the war, some prisoners corresponded with the families on whose farms they had worked.

By all reports, the German soldiers were quite pleasant and in some ways glad to be out of combat zones in North Africa and working orchards, raising barns, and clearing timber in the Roanoke Valley. A few returned to the Roanoke Valley in the decades that followed to revisit the camp sites and work locations.

Werner Krauss was 19 when he came to the POW camp at Catawba. In 2000, he made a trip back to the camp. By that time, the property had been acquired by the Roanoke Valley Baptist Association and converted into Ward Haven Retreat Center, as it is today.

