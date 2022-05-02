Strange Days of Roanoke: Fore!

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Brassies, mashies and gutties were a strange sight in Roanoke in 1896.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries The Roanoke Country Club and golf course in South Roanoke in 1905.

In 1896, the Sanderson family strolled over to the ballpark along the Roanoke River and took out their brassies, mashers and jiggers. Curious onlookers thought them strange with their shinny sticks.

The patriarch, R. P. C. Sanderson, had come to Roanoke to work for the Norfolk & Western Railway. A native of England, Sanderson still spoke with a British accent and possessed certain traits and mannerisms that bore the imprint of his European background. Playing an odd sport fit his public profile. No one had ever seen golf played in Roanoke, much less knew the point of it.

Sanderson, along with his wife, sister, son and two neighbor ladies were soon playing on a rudimentary course designed by Sanderson’s sister.

By 1899, Sanderson had moved his little course to a large cow pasture owned by the Crystal Spring Land Company in South Roanoke. The crude layout consisted of short, rough fairways and sand greens. Holes were created with buried tomato cans. Sanderson took it upon himself to offer lessons and instruction about the game. Crowds soon gathered regularly to watch and learn.

In 1924, Walter Carpenter remembered Sanderson’s early efforts to promote golf. “He explained to the curious that instead of a general scramble between two opposing sides to swat one ball across a goal line that each player used his own ball in an endeavor to entice it into some cup surreptitiously hidden in a pasture lot. The mysteries of the driver, brassies, mashie, jigger, niblick and putter were unfolded to an amazed and credulous audience. The curious looked and listened and got the bug.”

As the popularity of golf grew, Sanderson and others felt the need to form a small golf club. A year or so later and after much discussion, the golfers united with a local tennis club to form the Roanoke Country Club. John Reid, who was a nineteen-year-old member of the tennis club at the time, later recalled those efforts. “They gave me the job of taking around a subscription sheet to see how many members I could get.”

The club purchased a house adjacent to Sanderson’s course and converted it into the clubhouse. Located near the present-day South Roanoke fire station, the house was remodeled, wooden lockers installed and a wrap-around porch added. Sand tennis courts were constructed nearby, having been previously located along Franklin Road.

The golfers played with gutta-percha balls made of juice extracted from an evergreen tree in the Malay Archipelago. Called “gutties,” the balls were durable, similar to today’s plastic, but not made for distance. Interviewed in 1956, Reid said, “We’d think it was a good drive if a man could hit the ball half the distance they could get today. But you couldn’t tear the ball. Topping it would create only a scratch maybe. When it got dirty, you could repaint it.”

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2022. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!