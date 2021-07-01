Strange Days of Roanoke: The Gospel Train

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How a 13-year-old girl preached to thousands in Roanoke for two weeks in 1925.

× Expand Norfolk Southern Corporation Archives, Norfolk, VA. Image courtesy of Special Collections, Virginia Tech Thirteen-year-old Uldine Utley poses with N&W workers and others at the Roanoke Shops.

ldine Utley had preached the gospel to packed auditoriums in St. Louis, Kansas City, and San Francisco. Her five-week revivals in Florence, SC, and Savannah, GA, had been attended by thousands in the spring of 1925 and that summer she brought her Pentecostal-styled, fundamentalist-flavored preaching to Roanoke.

A main draw was Miss Utley’s age. She was 13.

Born in Oklahoma, Utley embraced the faith while attending a tent revival at the age of nine in Fresno, CA, and heard the fiery sermons of Aimee Semple McPherson. Utley launched her own itinerant preaching ministry two years later, becoming one of a number of child evangelists that toured the country during the Roaring Twenties.

Advertisements for her two-week appearance in Roanoke promoted her “Old Time Revival” that began on a Sunday afternoon in mid-July at the Roanoke Auditorium. She preached twice a day, mid-afternoon and evening, except on Saturdays and held noon revival meetings at the Norfolk & Western Railway Shops. Accompanied by her parents, sister and an entourage of song leaders, musicians, and ushers, Utley drew thousands to the auditorium nightly. “Large Audiences Hear Evangelist” declared a headline in the July 17 edition of the Roanoke World-News. A second headline appeared a few days later, “Personality of Child Evangelist Is Amazing.”

The World-News reported, “Three thousand or more people were at the Roanoke Auditorium last night to hear little Uldine Utley…After the usual preliminaries of singing, prayer and collection, Miss Utley came forward and led the singing with one of her favorite hymns…She used a tambourine quite effectively.”

Her delivery was fast, grammar correct, audience spellbound and message effective. The sermon was regularly punctuated by a chorus of “amens” from the audience and the extended invitation drew a show of hands from the newly-converted and sin-convicted. “God bless you brother (or sister)” was Utley’s personal acknowledgment from the platform of each hand raised. Some came forward and knelt at a mourner’s bench located at the front of the auditorium. “She gave the penitents an exhortation herself, and commanded them to stand up and praise God. They obeyed instantly…,” reported the World-News.

