Streets of Roanoke: U.S. 221/Bent Mountain Road

A main artery of southwest Roanoke County began as an agricultural necessity.

× Expand Molly Koon

Location: Back Creek section of southwest Roanoke County

Features

U.S. 221, portions of which are named Brambleton Avenue and Bent Mountain Road, weaves through the populous Back Creek section of southwestern Roanoke County following a course determined by the state when the highway was constructed in 1932. From the intersection at Va. 419 (Electric Road), it moves from a dense commercial center south to the foot of Bent Mountain where pastoral views remain much as they were a half century ago.

History

When Robert Poage settled along what was called the Traders’ Path in 1747, he was on the Virginia frontier. The Back Creek area was still part of Augusta County with the county seat at Staunton. The frontier was opened for homesteading in 1730 by the Commonwealth’s Colonial governor. Poage was soon joined by other settlers and over time small villages developed—Cave Spring, Poages Mill, and Haran—clustered with stores, churches, schools, post offices and tradesmen.

By the late 18th century, surveyors had converted the former Traders’ Path into a central road that mostly followed the contours of Back Creek. Road builders were required by Botetourt County (and then in 1838 by Roanoke County) to construct beds at least 15 feet wide with any necessary bridges and allow for “summer roads” used by farmers to access their fields and homes. Tithables, an early form of taxes, were collected from users to pay for the construction and maintenance. The first documented road construction occurred in 1772 when Robert Poage, Leonard Huff and James McKeachy were authorized to survey a road “from Tosh’s Ford to the top of Bent Mountain.” According to Botetourt County records, their road bed was completed in 1773. The road was re-surveyed in 1783. Such activity suggests significant settlement and trade were occurring in the region.

By 1832, the state authorized a charter for the Jacksonville and Bent Mountain Turnpike Company. The company’s purpose was to construct a turnpike between Jacksonville (present-day Floyd) and Cave Spring. The turnpike was to be no less than 15 and no more than 30 feet wide with grades not to exceed three and one-half degrees. By 1849, sufficient capital had been raised for work to commence. The turnpike served the section for a half-century.

Following the Civil War, the Back Creek area became highly developed with orchards. The orchardists were so successful that their apples were sent to New York and Europe. To access these markets by rail, orchardists needed to get their produce to Roanoke, a two-day trip. Even when a rail depot at Starkey was built in the 1890s, poor roads hampered travel. Agricultural commerce was so successful that an electric railway through the region was proposed in 1904 with the chartering of the North Carolina and Virginia Electric Railway Company. The company envisioned a line from Roanoke to Floyd Courthouse. From there, the line would continue south into North Carolina. Though unrealized, investors in Roanoke and Floyd capitalized the project, underscoring the need for better transportation in the section. By the 1910s, the old Bent Mountain Turnpike became a state highway (Route 205) in an effort to address concerns. The highway, however, was prone to flooding from Back Creek and meandered inefficiently along former wagon paths.

