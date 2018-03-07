Streets of Roanoke: Lee Highway

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Interestingly enough, one of the nation’s first transcontinental highways was birthed right here in Roanoke.

Location

Section of Route 11 linking Roanoke and Salem.

History

One of the nation’s first transcontinental highways was birthed in Roanoke. Dr. Samuel Johnson of Roswell, New Mexico, wrote a letter to David Humphries in Lexington, Virginia, in 1919 proposing an interconnected highway system that would link New York City to San Francisco. This was decades before the interstate highway system was proposed under the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower.

As a result of Johnson’s letter and Humphries’ interest, a nationwide promotion effort was conducted that culminated in a meeting at the Hotel Roanoke on December 3, 1919. Over 500 men from across the United States attended and brought into being what became known as the Lee Highway.

The group, known as the Lee Highway Association, lobbied state and local governments to adopt the plan to create a southern coast-to-coast highway. A similar highway was already in existence through the northern states, the Lincoln Highway. Lee Highway was named for the Confederate general, Robert E. Lee.

The Lee Highway Association’s effort was more promotional than actual infrastructure. The initial goal was to piece together already existing two-lane highways in various states to create, in name, one highway. As the effort unfolded, however, small communities began to push for the highway to come through their towns to reap the economic benefits of a steady stream of motorists.

In the December 1921 edition of The Highway Magazine, the plan and progress of Lee Highway was described.

“The original plans contemplated a highway along the Appalachian valley between the Blue Ridge, Allegheny and Cumberland mountain ranges, beginning at the Gettysburg National Park on the Lincoln Highway and running via Winchester, Staunton, by the tomb of Robert E. Lee at Lexington, Natural Bridge, Roanoke, Bristol, Knoxville, Chickamauga National Park at Chattanooga, and thence to Birmingham and New Orleans. If the plans of the director are carried out, however, the scope of the undertaking will be broadened and the road will extend from New York to New Orleans, and thence to San Francisco.

