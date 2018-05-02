Streets of Roanoke: Mill Mountain

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The Loop Road on Mill Mountain, so named for its loop, is nearly unchanged fromits 1891 beginnings.

× Expand Courtesy of the History Museum of Western Virginia

Location

Mill Mountain

Features

Mill Mountain’s Prospect Road, commonly called the Loop Road or Old Toll Road, still has the same basic design when it originated as a graded carriage road in 1891. Today, the road is part of the Roanoke Valley’s greenway system within Mill Mountain Park.

History

A strong desire by Roanoke’s business leaders to take advantage of the vistas and cooler summer temperatures on the summit of Mill Mountain prompted its development for recreational use. While the mountain had been hiked to enjoy the panoramic views, the desire for an inn and observatory necessitated the building of a road.

In 1891, Roanoke Gas and Water Company acquired the western slope of Mill Mountain from the Roanoke Land & Improvement Company in its primary effort to control the Crystal Spring reservoir. The company, however, clearly knew the benefit of owning the mountain as an economic and recreational asset.

Thus, the Gas and Water Company hired local builder F.D. Booth to develop a $10,000 hotel and $2,000 observatory at the summit along with a winding road with a 10% slope up the northwestern face of the mountain. The hotel would become Rockledge Inn and the carriage trail Prospect Road.

Rockledge Hotel (later Inn) formally opened on May 3, 1892, with a grand dinner. The guest list included local dignitaries and executives with the Norfolk & Western Railway, some of whom traveled from Philadelphia for the occasion. Carriages were positioned at the railway station to transport guests between the train depot and the hotel.

Efforts to make Mill Mountain a recreational draw proved difficult. Rockledge, while roomy and boasting of the grandest views of the Roanoke Valley, was primitive by the standards of the day especially when compared to the Hotel Roanoke. Further, the carriage ride to the top of the mountain along Booth’s winding dirt road took between two and three hours. Many hiked the mountain in less time than it took to ride a carriage. Rockledge Inn closed only two years after it opened.

