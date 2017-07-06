‘Stronger Together’

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Mayor Sherman Lea believes we all win when we can work together for the region.

× Expand Liz Long

Mayor Sherman Lea never thought he’d grow up to be a mayor. However, he always wanted to be involved with civics on some level, thanks to his father, a community activist. As a kid, Lea attended segregated schools and went with his father to neighborhoods to encourage citizens to register to vote.

A native of Danville, Lea and his family moved to Roanoke in 1992 as a result of his promotion with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Upon taking his kids to school, Lea witnessed students running across busy Hershberger Road without a crosswalk or assistance. Lea wrote a letter to the principal asking for improvements; they asked him to join the PTA and school board. Lea served five years as chairman and has a number of other civic activities, including city council, on his resume.

“I think the school board, to me, was probably the highest civic role you can have...because education is a foundation for everything,” Lea says. “I tell everyone, especially African-American kids, that education can be the big equalizer. Get your education, work hard and it’ll take you places you’ve never been. Education is something nobody can take away from you.”

With his first year as mayor completed, Lea credits many successes to his team and council. He’s passionate about helping those in poverty, especially children who need free lunches or worry about where to stay that night rather than pay attention in class. He’s interested in helping entrepreneurs succeed with their small businesses. He also lists regionalism as a significant accomplishment. He tries to meet monthly or at least quarterly with the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and the Salem mayor.

“It’s about the valley, not just the city or one area...we’re reaching out and have a regional partnership that’s helping us,” says Lea. “We can do more together than we can separately. I ask everyone to take a part. No one entity will fix the problems. Let’s come together and do what you can do to make things better...if you’re not too concerned with who’s going to get credit, you can get a lot done.”

