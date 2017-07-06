Sweet Summer Flavors

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Whether you prefer the classics like chocolate or want a more adventurous flavor like goat cheese, Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. can’t wait for you to visit.

Ice cream lovers have a new spot to please their sweet tooth at Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., located at 1115 Piedmont Street, near Walnut Bridge alongside the Roanoke River greenway street.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. opened in late May. Owners Jason and Carolyn Kiser spent six months renovating the space and perfecting recipes and popular flavors. They make all their ice cream by hand in small batches, using the best ingredients and buying local as much as possible to support the economy. While neither owner grew up thinking or dreaming about an ice cream shop, when the opportunity presented itself, they couldn’t let the idea go.

“Ice cream is something everyone can enjoy,” Carolyn Kiser says. “It’s considered a treat and often smiles and fun go along with it, making it a joyful thing to sell! It was so exciting to create the flavors, the brand and the experience, and we will continously evolve it to serve our customers and the community.”

They plan to introduce new flavors each month, as well as use local ingredients depending on season. Kiser adds that they plan to expand their menu to include options without dairy, and are open to suggestions.

Along with the classics like chocolate and vanilla, flavors on the board range from salty caramel and banana pudding to goat cheese with blueberry swirl and toasted sunflower seed with honey. Tasting flights–that’d be ice cream, not beer–are also on the menu, allowing guests to try a combination of flavors at once.

Blue Cow and its team of seven plan to operate seven days a week, year-round. Summer hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to see their current list of flavors and more on their Facebook page or at bluecowicecream.com.

