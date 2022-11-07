The Best ‘Za in Town

Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region.

× Expand Courtesy of Grace's Place

Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Platinum: Best Pizza

When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.

“It’s a huge achievement for us. It makes us feel very appreciated and encourages us to continue striving for the best,” says owner Grace Niday. “We can’t thank you enough for the support given daily — this award gives us another reason to celebrate our 20 years in business. Thank you, Roanoke!”

What makes their pizza so delicious? Niday credits their fresh ingredients, “the best cheese available” and of course the made-from-scratch dough. “We strive for consistency in our products, so when you come back for your favorite, it’s exactly as you remembered it! We love and care about what we do.”

Prior to COVID, Grace’s offered dine-in and takeout services, with 20 tables plus outdoor dining, and plenty of staff to help with daily transactions. After the pandemic, it was a bit of a “roller coaster,” frustrating at times, but they adapted to the situation with takeout only and adjusting their hours of operation. But even now, despite the stress that comes with struggles to hire more help, price increases and low availability of supplies and goods, Niday and her team are glad to still be in business, and “feel stronger to continue fighting the challenges at hand one day at a time.”

Niday credits the award to Grace’s Pizza in part to her team, who are like family. She loves the energy they have, especially when they are super busy with orders and the background noise of people talking, eating and enjoying themselves. She says she loves the people she works with and they work together “like a fine-tuned machine.”

When Niday moved here from Caracas, Venezuela 30 years ago, the first thing she noticed about Roanoke was the hospitality of its citizens. She loves the mountains and outdoors in general, especially the numerous hiking and biking trails. While Niday says Roanoke has changed a lot, she believes the people remain the same. “They are so nice and welcoming, very generous and community-driven!”

Grace’s Place Pizzeria

1316 Grandin Rd

540-981-1340

gracesplacepizzeria.com