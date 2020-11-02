The Day That Lightning Struck

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A bizarre incident in 1927 resulted in tragedy for one local farming family.

× Expand Courtesy of Nelson Harris

“Numerous instances of freakish pranks played by heavy discharges of electricity during thunderstorms have come to light through accounts appearing in scientific publications, but none of them present a stranger or more devastating effect resulting from a direct contact of tremendous voltage from clouds with objects on the earth than that which occurred on February 18 near Cave Spring.”

That was the opening line penned by C.N. Snead in his Roanoke World News article on the 1927 electrocution of John Henry Grisso.

Grisso, a farmer, was doing his usual chores at dusk when a severe thunderstorm moved across the horizon, an unusual spectacle for mid-February. The storm approached quickly forcing Grisso to take shelter in his barn. His wife, Susie, had been milking near the spring house, and their young son, Price, had taken cover in the woodshed. The hard rain and flash lighting prevented any of them from getting to the house.

Around 6:15 p.m., a bolt of lightning struck a massive oak tree, two feet in diameter, on a knoll some two hundred yards from Grisso’s barn. The strike was so severe that the tree was ripped apart, including the stump. Currents from the strike went into the house and shattered the radio; fence posts split, fence wire melted and one hundred feet of telephone line melted such that none of it could be found.

At the spring house, Mrs. Grisso was shocked as the current burned a hole in the galvanized milk can she held. Furrows were burned through the ground, emanating from the base of the oak tree, and at the barn a piece of wood was jolted from one corner with such force that it penetrated into the wood frame on the opposite side.

On the main floor of the barn were three horses and Grisso. As the storm subsided, Susie and Price made their way to the barn where they discovered their husband and father dead. Grisso had literally been standing in the wrong place at the wrong time. The horses, just a few feet from Grisso, were unharmed.

