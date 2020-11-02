The Hotel Roanoke Debuts Renovations

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

One of Roanoke’s most iconic landmarks recently underwent a six-month and $3.6 million dollar overhaul.

The Hotel Roanoke opened its newly renovated Pine Room Restaurant and brand new 1882 Lobby Bar to the public in late September. The renovations were performed by Lionberger Construction.

“This investment by the owners of The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center shows their long-standing commitment to our community, particularly given the difficult economic times we’ve seen this year,” Brian Wells, general manager of the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, says. “This renovation builds upon the hotel’s premier status as a dining destination, hotel and meeting facility in the mid-Atlantic and creates another ideal location for events; a long standing and honored tradition for our hotel in this city.”

Notable changes to the restaurant include doubled seating capacity, structural changes allowing for an open-concept kitchen and an outdoor seating area.

“It’s really pretty stunning,” Michael Quonce, public relations and advertising for the hotel, says of the kitchen. “It’s an attractive feature.”

The new bar, which was named for the year that the hotel opened, can seat up to 40 people. The look was inspired by designs of train stations.

“We are excited for the opportunity to add something new and original to hotel as well as the downtown nightlife scene,” Wells says. “It’s our goal to provide an experience that not only speaks to the guests and residents of Roanoke but showcases the area’s unique history in a one-of-a-kind collective way. This project delivers and projects the mystique and allure of our great city through regionally-inspired culinary and cocktails, ambiance and al fresco dining overlooking the city.”

Quonce adds that the bar offers guests the option of selecting small plates or from the restaurant’s full menu. Beverage options include pre-prohibition cocktails and modern-day mixology.

The ceiling in the bar, a night sky mural, was restored to its pre-1939 condition.

