The Lost Community of Carvins Cove

Some 40 families lived in the cove before it became a reservoir in the mid-1940s.

× Expand Courtesy of the Historical Society of Western Virginia Kerncliff was the summer home of U.S. Senator John Kern of Indiana.

The existence of the small community of Carvins Cove came to an official end on February 14, 1944. On that day, Roanoke city manager Williams P. Hunter authorized an auction of all remaining buildings in the village. Five structures were sold, including two homes, for a total of $629 with the understanding that the winning bidders would salvage what they could before the cove began filling as a reservoir.

The auction was the culmination of a multi-year process by which the city acquired properties through negotiation or condemnation to create what is today one of the main reservoirs and recreation areas in the Roanoke Valley.

Unknown by many who now enjoy the cove’s beauty is that before the reservoir there existed a once-thriving, rural village with farms, homes, a church, a school, a cannery and orchards.

Named for William Carvin who settled the area in 1746, the cove’s natural beauty and fertile land bisected by Carvins Creek provided an idyllic life for some 40 families who lived there before the reservoir.

Ernest Riley’s cannery began operating in 1915, using the “Carvins Cove Brand” label for the tomatoes and green beans. Riley’s cannery annually produced 3,000 to 5,000 cases of tomatoes and a couple thousand cases of green beans. One year the operation canned apples. Riley hired annually about a dozen teenagers from the cove who peeled tomatoes and stringed the beans often under the apple trees near his cannery.

Cove Alum Baptist Church, established in the 1890s, was the center of the community’s religious life. Served by Rev. George Braxton Taylor of Hollins College and Enon Baptist Church for over 30 years, the church held a mid-afternoon worship service the first Sunday of every month and twice a month during the summer. Baptisms were in Carvins Creek, and funds to support the church often came from ice cream suppers and bake sales.

The two-room schoolhouse, sided in white clap-board, accommodated students through the seventh grade. Like the Baptist church, the schoolhouse occupied a central place in the life of the cove.

