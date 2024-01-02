The Mentorship of Kurt Rheinheimer

Some figures stand out not just for their tenure but for the indelible mark they leave on an organization. We at LeisureMedia360 are honored to celebrate a milestone that is as rare as it is extraordinary — Kurt Rheinheimer’s 40th anniversary.

Ana Morales Editor Liz Long celebrates Kurt Rheinheimer's 40th anniversary at LeisureMedia360.

Kurt is not merely an editor-in-chief or "my boss" — he is the heartbeat of our company, the guiding force that has shaped the very essence of what we stand for. This publication celebrates 50 years in 2024, and his four decades of unwavering dedication, keen editorial insight and genuine passion for storytelling have transformed The Roanoker Magazine into the beacon of journalistic excellence it is today.

As we commemorate Kurt’s extraordinary 40-year journey, I find myself looking back at a journey that now seems meant to be, but would be impossible to guess at the beginning. Publisher Richard Wells first hired me 12 years ago as his new receptionist, a position that, in its simplicity, concealed the vast potential for growth and transformation that lay ahead. Little did I know that this path would be shaped by the unwavering support and visionary leadership of Kurt Rheinheimer.

Kurt saw potential where others might have seen routine (or he simply gave in to my constant begging for an assignment!). His belief in the untapped talents of every team member has been the cornerstone of his mentorship. Through his guidance and encouragement, I evolved beyond the reception desk, transitioning into a role that I’ve dreamed of since I was eight years old — the editor’s desk.

From the early days of editor-in-chief for my middle school newspaper, academics editor for my high school yearbook and investigative reporting for my college newspaper, journalism has been my compass, my calling and my passion. Little did I know that this lifelong dedication to storytelling would converge with the path set by a mentor whose influence has been instrumental in shaping the very fabric of our company.

Kurt’s kindness, patience and unwavering support have not only defined our professional relationship but have become the guiding principles in my daily work. When faced with challenges, I often find myself asking, “What would Kurt Rheinheimer do?” (The answer is always, inevitably, calm, patient and practical.) His example is a source of inspiration that shapes not only our stories but the very ethos of our team. It is an honor to learn from him, and to step behind this desk each day to showcase the region we love so dearly.

Kurt Rheinheimer is so much more than an editor-in-chief — he is a guiding light, a mentor who has played a pivotal role not only in my own journey, but for the magazines we are privileged to publish, and in the community we call home.

Kurt, your legacy is not confined to the pages of our magazine; it lives on in the stories of those whose lives you’ve touched. Thank you for your unwavering support, your visionary leadership and for seeing the editor in me long before I did.

Congratulations on 40 amazing years!