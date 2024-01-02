The Midnight Ride of Thomas & Moomaw

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Was a Botetourt County farmer responsible for creating Roanoke?

× Expand Courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries The town of Big Lick (Roanoke) in 1881.

John Moomaw saw an opportunity that, if seized, would forever change the small village of Big Lick. Moomaw was a prominent orchardist in the Cloverdale section of Botetourt County in the early 1880s. Owning substantial land due to his fruit packing business, Moomaw was appointed an adviser and right-of-way agent for the Shenandoah Valley Railroad, as the railroad was looking to bring its track south to an undetermined intersecting point with the former Atlantic, Mississippi and Ohio Railroad.

Courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries Charles Thomas, Roanoke’s “Paul Revere.”

Preliminary surveys for the Shenandoah proposed the rail line be along the south side of the James River to Buchanan, then to Troutville, Cloverdale and finally Salem. Other proposals had the Shenandoah meeting the A.M. & O. line at Lynchburg or at a point in Bedford County. All the plans had numerous obstacles, so Moomaw devised a better one. He conceived the idea of the Shenandoah and A. M. & O. connecting at Big Lick. The fact that the line would cross his property was certainly part of his motivation, but no one could argue that the grade was better and rights-of-way less expensive to obtain. All that was left for Moomaw to do was to garner the support of Big Lick’s leaders.

Big Lick was little more than a railroad way station at the time. The town had a tobacco factory, a lumber and planing mill, a bank and a few small businesses. It hardly presented itself as a robust site for a major railroad hub. Moomaw, undeterred by Big Lick’s diminutive stature, organized a conference with its leading men at what was then called the Neal Tavern, a house near the village’s Commerce Street crossing. At the meeting, Moomaw suggested a petition of signatures along with a subscription of funds be immediately gathered that could be presented to Shenandoah officials who were convening in Lexington the next day. Several speeches were made by the town’s merchants enthusiastically expressing support for Moomaw’s idea. But time was of the essence. A petition was hastily written that promised railroad officials a terminal and $10,000 toward the effort of converting Big Lick into the railroad’s operational headquarters.

As signatures were being garnered and financial pledges secured, Moomaw left for Buchanan, leaving instructions as to how he could be reached should the effort materialize. Peyton Terry, who chaired the meeting, asked for a volunteer “to ride that night with the greatest message that Big Lick had ever sent out” according to an account written some decades later. Charles Thomas, the town’s sergeant, stepped forward.

