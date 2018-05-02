The Momentum of Sports Tourism

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge has a new sports initiative, and with it, a passionate new director to lead the way.

× Expand Liz Long Bree Nidds, Director of Sports Development for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge

When Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge kicked off their new initiative, VBR Sports, they didn’t have to look long for the ideal candidate to lead the way. Bree Nidds, the Director of Sports Development for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, moved to Roanoke in September 2017.

Nidds, now 26 years old, grew up in Lenoir, North Carolina and attended college at the University of Hawaii, spending much of her time on the sailing team and working in the athletics department. After graduation, she moved to Wilmington, first working as a surf camp director and later in a tourism position at their convention and visitors’ bureau.

With her background, along with a communications degree, she was building her resume in sports tourism without even realizing it.

“I was stoked when [Visit VBR] approached me,” she says. “I wanted to make change and they brought me on board to see this vision through. To be director of this new department, it’s been an amazing professional development move, but I also feel like I’m bringing something to the region that’s a little bit different.”

VBR Sports launched in late January 2018 and will focus on making the entire region a desirable place for sporting events enjoyed by both athletes and fans. The five jurisdictions–the cities of Roanoke and Salem, and Roanoke, Franklin and Botetourt counties–also help comprise the sports council, with members from each district representing the wants and needs for this new initiative. The team works closely with their council, as well as the parks and recreation departments. They have an incredibly high percentage of sports-related group business, with goals to not only maintain that number, but to diversify their portfolio.

“We’ve done well in softball, baseball and NCAA–the folks out in Salem have been rock stars in that department,” Nidds says. “I want to be that extra support to encourage them to keep building. We’re preparing ourselves so, if for instance, an event does leave the region, we can easily fill that void with another major sporting event. We want to keep the momentum of tourism business.”

