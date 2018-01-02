The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Music education is more than just music–it’s creating young leaders who plan for successful careers in the music industry.

“Lifemanship through musicianship” is the mission of the Music Lab at Jefferson Center. By offering music education through experiences such as performance bands, production and songwriting classes, workshops and lessons, the program helps prepare students for future careers in the music industry.

“Students have access to music education in a completely different, immersive way. They learn how to write songs, record them and work together to achieve their goals,” according to Jordan Harmon, Education and Outreach Coordinator. “They create meaningful relationships with other students with similar interests. They learn that hard work leads to rewarding experiences.”

The Music Lab features a recording studio and workspace for students to work on their own music projects. Masterclasses with artists who perform at the Jefferson Center inspire students to find their voices and create their own songs and music.

Hallie, a first year student, wanted “a space to play music with people who knew what they were doing” and found that at the Music Lab. After working with national artist Nate Smith, she was inspired to write a “bunch of music” and has developed some of her music into finished songs with help from other students.

A dream is being achieved for Damian, a high school student who has always wanted to be part of a band. He returned for a second year because he enjoys being exposed to a variety of musicians and learning skills he can use in life.

The local music community has been very supportive in offering to teach classes, coach the bands, and provide venues for the bands to showcase their talent. Music Lab students have performed at FloydFest and Revive-All, a fund-raiser organized by John Brock and Jerry Parris.

Several students have gone on to attend universities specializing in music and have successful careers as musicians. One is regularly producing major artists while another was on "America’s Got Talent."

Students 12-19 years old can enroll anytime throughout the school year by applying online at www.jeffcenter.org/musiclab . It is ideal to apply at the beginning of a semester when classes are starting and bands are forming. The program is funded through donations and grants as well as revenue earned from the program itself. The fee is $125 per semester or $225 per year, and scholarships are available.

