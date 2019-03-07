The Power of Music Helping Veterans

The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A program for retired veterans offers a unique kind of therapy for both students and instructors.

× Expand Courtesy David Lynch

Guitars for Vets is a music therapy program for retired veterans suffering from PTSD. Most classes are taught at the Salem VA, which provides meeting space, instrument and storage. Instructor David Lynch began the program as a student like everyone else, but enjoyed the experience so much he now leads it.

“Many times, retired vets are isolated and suffer from depression, and have no social life,” he says. “This program gets them out with fellow vets; they already had that camaraderie in the military, so they understand each other, as well as know what others are going through or where they’ve been. It’s low stress and brings them out of their shells.”

The group, formed in 2007, is comprised of 15 guitarists who have been playing together for about three years. They volunteer guitar lessons at the Salem VA, providing a 10-week program, free to in- and out-patients. Vets who do not own guitars are provided instruments during the class, while those who complete at least eight of the 10 weeks are given a free guitar with accessories after “graduating.” (Lynch cites Kelly’s Music as a loyal donor of guitars, strings and picks.)

Students come from all types of military backgrounds, whether they’re younger with experience in Iraq or Afghanistan, or older vets who have suffered for years and only recently found the program.

“It’s the most satisfying thing to see these guys, most who have been isolated, open up, not because they’ll be fabulous musicians, but there are no expectations. This gives them a sense of accomplishment they might’ve missed since being released from the service,” Lynch says. “It’s almost unheard of, the healing power of music. It helps me, too. I might be having a bad day, but I go to class and always feel better when I’m there. It helps not only the individuals, but the instructors, too.”

Lynch says their program is unique in that even after the 10 weeks are up, many veterans stay together after the class, playing at veterans’ activities, nursing homes, fairs and private parties.

“We play a lot of ‘60s and ‘70s folk, stuff like the Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash,” he says. “We’ll incorporate more new stuff since we’re playing more. It’s a lot of fun.”

Guitars for Vets is a 501c organization and accepts donations. For more information, visit GuitarsforVets.org, or to learn more about the local chapter (or to book them for your own event), contact David Lynch at dlynch457@gmail.com.

