The Sweet Spot

The Candy Store not only provides sugary sweets, but a sense of community in a whimsical setting.

× Expand Courtesy of The Candy Store Perusing the candy aisles take plenty of time in The Candy Store!

The Candy Store

Platinum: Best Candy Store

Your sweet tooth will always be satisfied at The Candy Store, where store owners, brothers and Roanoke natives Robert and Jaeger Lawson now celebrate their 2023 platinum win for Best Candy in our annual Reader Dining Awards.

The Candy Store offers one of the biggest selections of bulk and packed candy in the Roanoke Valley, offering people of any age to feel exactly like a kid in a candy shop. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as the Best Candy Store by your readers!” says Robert Lawson.

It’s the selection that really sets them apart from other candy providers, as one could spend hours delving into the flavors and textures of their offerings. Customer favorites include gummy peach rings, Nik-L-Nip wax bottles, atomic fireballs, Necco wafers and milk chocolate-covered gummy bears.

Lawson says the guiding philosophy behind their store is to bring joy to people’s lives. The best part of his job is bringing smiles to people’s faces — an easy task when you get inside and see the bright colors, silly or nostalgic candy options, fun games and so much more. Lawson particularly loves being located inside the lobby of Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke “because it’s a cross-section of the community.”

And while The Candy Store is a happy place, it faced struggles through the pandemic like everyone else. “Business was scarce with a few customers here and there picking up a bag or two of their favorites,” he says. “But since March 2021, business has consistently exceeded our wildest expectations!”

It’s that kind of community reception that makes their job as candy shop owners so easy. “Roanoke is a warm, friendly and easy place to live and work,” Lawson says.

And his signature sign-off? “Love, peace and candy!” How sweet it is, indeed.

The Candy Store

1 Market Square SE

540-904-5580

thecandystoreroanoke.com