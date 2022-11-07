The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience

Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Cow Ice Cream The owners of Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrate another store opening in Virginia.

Blue Cow Ice Cream

Platinum: Best Ice Cream Shop

Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.

Carolyn Kiser says as a small business, her team works very hard to produce a quality product and provide a great customer experience. “Both of those things have to work to achieve platinum recognition and we are pleased to have received this distinction from readers of The Roanoker every year since opening our shop. It’s extremely rewarding receiving recognition for the work we do. Thanks to all for your ongoing support of Blue Cow!”

Courtesy of Blue Cow Ice Cream Can't decide which flavor to try? We recommend a flight to taste-test them all!

Kiser believes their ice cream stands out because of how they make it and the ingredients they use. While other shops in the area might buy and resell ice cream, they handcraft not only their flavors, but the many inclusions that go in them (such as their Chocolate Brownie, where they make the brownies from scratch!). Rather than taking shortcuts with flavorings or syrups, they use real ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. That includes their Red Rooster Coffee ice cream, made not from flavoring, but from the local roaster’s beans. Even their vanilla is made using the best vanilla they can find (double-fold Madagascar Vanilla). “This is what makes it craft ice cream and different from anything you can find locally,” Kiser says. “When you combine quality ice cream with a great service, you have an experience that’s hard to beat!”

The Kisers love that ice cream is something anyone can enjoy, from age two to 102. They have the pleasure of being part of people’s special days or just everyday moments over a scoop of ice cream, from first days of school, good grades, engagements, team outings, birthdays or ice cream for dinner days (sign us up!). Every single venture makes their business rewarding.

Blue Cow continues to see a COVID impact when it comes to supply chain issues, for items such as the cups used for scoops or shakes, or their favorite blue spoons. While opening their new Richmond location, their dip cases (what they scoop the ice cream from) delayed their opening by about 10 weeks. “We hope this is improving, but the global supply chain issues were certainly not lost on our local business this year!”

But when it comes to our local community, the enthusiasm has only grown, as has the owners’ love of Roanoke. While they love so many things about the region, she says it has to start with the mountains and the outdoor space that surround us. “Looking out one side of our shop, you see Mill Mountain with our beloved star and to the other, the greenway and the Roanoke River, full of people enjoying the outdoors. We have two children and when we have a break from their various activities, we love to take part in the outdoors, on local hikes, floats, and bike rides. Roanoke truly is a special place to live or visit.”

And as for the owners’ favorite flavors? Carolyn’s favorite flavor can change with the season, though she says the Sea Salt Brickle with Caramel Swirl is always up there! As for Jason, he switches between Mint Chip and Brown Butter Pecan. And as we approach the holidays, Blue Cow will be scooping up some popular holiday flavors — you can’t miss a great way to make memories and celebrate together, no matter the weather!

Blue Cow Ice Cream

1115 Piedmont St SE

540-400-8558

bluecowicecream.com