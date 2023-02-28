The War Memorial Battle

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In the 1940s, Roanoke was divided over how to honor its fallen soldiers.

× Expand The War Memorial master plan for Elmwood Park adopted by Roanoke City Council in 1948.

Roanokers, like the rest of the nation, sought to memorialize its war dead following victories over the Axis powers in World War II. Civic groups, veterans’ organizations and business leaders advanced grand ideas for such memorials prompting Roanoke City Council to appoint a War Memorial Committee to sift through the various proposals. If any of the leading ideas had been adopted, Roanoke would look quite different today.

The earliest plan was advanced by the Roanoke Woman’s Club several months prior to the end of the war. Mrs. D. P. Hylton, club president, appeared before city council in the fall of 1944 and again in January 1945 advocating the construction of monumental tower on Mill Mountain. Using Catawba stone, the six-story structure would be capped by an observation deck and light. On the ground floor, rooms with the names of Roanoke’s fallen soldiers, war trophies and historic artifacts pertaining to the Roanoke Valley would greet visitors as they entered a large foyer.

The surrounding grounds would be designated as Memorial Park complete with a neon sign that would be perched on the rim of the mountain’s overlook to promote the monument. Once completed, the woman’s club envisioned other amenities for the mountain’s top to include formal gardens, a fern house, bird sanctuary and a club house for musical and artistic performances. The club had received a suggestion from local servicemen in the Pacific that an amphitheatre be constructed overlooking the city.

Hylton summarized her club’s vision, “The modern trend of thinking of a memorial is that of a living memorial, something which would give service, beauty and pleasure to families and the communities from which our heroes went.”

The woman’s club idea was the most ambitious of all that had been received by the War Memorial Committee. Other proposals were for a Victory Park at Victory Stadium, a memorial room in the armory and several recreation-themed projects. Dr. Hugh Trout, chair of the 14-person committee, had his work cut out for him.

In August 1946, the War Memorial Committee formally recommended the woman’s club plan to Roanoke City Council. The tower would cost an estimated $250,000 ($3.8 million today) and the funds would be raised through public donations. The committee retained the renowned architect Theodore Younger with Eggers & Higgins in New York, the architectural firm that had designed the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC. Younger visited the Mill Mountain site in January 1947 to begin his work. Within months, however, the plan received opposition such that a revised, even grander proposal was offered.

In the April 6, 1948, edition of The Roanoke Times, an architectural concept for converting Elmwood Park into a war memorial was published. The three-phased development envisioned a new library at the northwest corner; a war monument, akin to the Jefferson Memorial, on the center knoll; and a fine arts and performance hall at the southwest corner. Roanoke architects B. N. Eubank and A. A. Farnham had drafted the plan, which encompassed the entirety of Elmwood Park, for the committee. Younger remained on retainer as a consultant.

Want to learn more about the World War II memorial ideas Roanoke's organizations and business leaders proposed to honor our region's fallen soldiers? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!