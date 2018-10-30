Then and Now: Crossroads Mall

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

In its heyday, Crossroads Mall was a shopping marvel.

Crossroads Mall once was a trend setter.

The shopping center on Hershberger Road, which reportedly drew about 10,000 people on its opening day in 1961, was the first enclosed, air-conditioned mall built in Virginia, and only the fifth in the country. The mall, situated on the former 25-acre Watts Farm, ushered in a new concept in shopping to the Roanoke Valley at a time when most retailers were clustered in downtown Roanoke.

Having multiple stores under one roof and in a climate-controlled area was a new concept for Roanokers. J.C. Penney, Roses, Heironimus, Peoples Drug and Fink’s Jewelers were among the first stores to open at Crossroads.

As this indoor mall model grew across the country, Crossroads thrived, and at one time, housed up to 50 stores. But when plans arose to build Valley View Mall, on a neighboring farm, Crossroads’ future as a retail center began to fade. Valley View opened in 1985, enticing many Crossroads retailers to leave for new digs at what is now Roanoke’s largest mall.

Crossroads’ identity eventually evolved into an office park. Advance Auto Parts’ corporate offices now take up the bulk of the former enclosed shopping area.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding Crossroads is experiencing a sort of retail revival, seemingly preserving this corridor as an integral marker of Roanoke’s shopping past and present.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is under construction beside the mall in a former Kmart space, while Aldi, a grocer, opened several years ago beside the future BJ’s. Also, in recent years, fast food restaurants Steak ‘n Shake and Cook Out landed in outparcel spots adjacent to Crossroads.

