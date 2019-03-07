Then and Now: Hollins University

The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The Main Building at Hollins serves as a historical marker as well as a residence hall for students.

× Expand Julianne Rainone / Archival image courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

Rocking chairs line the front porch of Main Building at Hollins University, evoking a peaceful aura at this picturesque private liberal arts campus in Roanoke County. Here during warm weather months, you’ll find students studying or congregating while rocking on the chairs on this wide porch.

But Main Building has not always had a peaceful vibe. Its construction began in 1861, the day after Virginia seceded from the Union. This marked the start of the Civil War.

It took nearly eight years for Main Building to be completed because of war-related delays and financial challenges. Sections of the building were finished at different times, and they were used as they were completed. In fact, David Deyerle, who was contracted to do the structure’s brickwork, was not paid until 1882, though his work began in 1860, according to Hollins historical accounts.

Main ended up a blend of neoclassical and Victorian style.

Today it is used in much the same way as it was in the late 1800s. It was built as a residence hall, and it also housed the institution’s president’s office, a chapel, a basement dining hall, a library and a reading room.

Now, there are 41 students living on Main’s second and third floors in both single and double rooms, according to Jeff Hodges, the university’s director of public relations.

Hollins’ Office of Admission and the Office of Scholarships and Financial Assistance are located on the building’s first floor, along with the Green Drawing Room, a popular venue for lectures, readings, meetings and other events.

Main stands as one of several historic structures on Hollins’ campus bridging the university’s past with its present.

