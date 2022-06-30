Then and Now: Lord Botetourt High School

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The school has seen a number of expansions and substantial growth over the years.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival image courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

This was Lord Botetourt High School 53 years ago.

The county high school has grown substantially in size since 1969 when this photo was taken.

The school opened in 1959, as one of two consolidated high schools for Botetourt County. The other is James River High School in Buchanan, which opened the same year and with the same floor plan.

Lord Botetourt, which sits on U.S. 220 in Daleville, serves the southern portion of the county.

Today’s high school is much larger than it was in 1959.

In 1998, the school expanded by adding a new library and new classrooms. Other additions over the years to what is considered the school’s south wing include a music room, business department, chemistry lab and more classroom space, according to “Botetourt County, Virginia Heritage Book.”

The school’s outside athletic complex includes a stadium with seating for at least 3,000 people, a playing field, softball and baseball fields, and a 400-meter track.

About 1,000 students attend Lord Botetourt, said Mike Moser, communications specialist for Botetourt County Schools.

