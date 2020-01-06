Then and Now: Vinton War Memorial

The story below is from our January/February 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The iconic Vinton location serves as both memorial to the past and a bridge towards the future.

When the iconic Vinton War Memorial opened in 1948, it was the center of a community park that served as a memorial for veterans of World War II. It also housed the Dogwood Ballroom, the town’s library and meeting rooms.

But 60 years later, the memorial on East Washington Avenue received a multi-million-dollar makeover that transformed it into a large event venue. The goal was for the facility to be self-sustaining.

A major feature of the renovation was the expansion of the Dogwood Ballroom. The room grew from 1,500 square feet to about 4,000 square feet, with the option of dividing it into two ballrooms for smaller events. The expanded space can seat at least 240 people.

The renovations also made way for a new commercial kitchen for use by caterers for events. The memorial does not offer its own catering services.

The majority of its business now comes from hosting weddings, said Chasity Barbour, who works for the Town of Vinton and manages the memorial.

Despite many changes, the memorial has stayed true to its military roots.

In 2011, the community unveiled the Vinton/Roanoke County Veterans Monument, called High Ground, an octagonal outdoor structure that features a bronze American flag in its center. It honors members of the military who were killed in action, as well as those currently serving, with names carved in granite.

High Ground, considered the first piece of public art displayed in Vinton, serves as the memorial’s bridge to the past.

