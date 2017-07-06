Time for an Escape

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Test your puzzle skills inside the rooms at Deciphered Roanoke.

× Expand Courtesy of Deciphered Roanoke

Puzzle lovers will find their ultimate playground in Deciphered Roanoke. Located in the heart of downtown next to Wells Fargo Tower, this new business is run by three enthusiastic young men: Brandon Ford, CEO; Benjamin Shaw, president; and Luke Croft, creative director.

“Roanoke is a great area that has growing demographics and a developing business landscape,” says Shaw. “Before our arrival, people in Roanoke looking for this experience had to drive to Blacksburg or Lynchburg. We knew that this would be a welcomed addition to the community here which is why we wanted to start an escape room in Roanoke.”

Deciphered has two puzzle rooms designed by Croft. The rooms are done in-house and updated frequently, providing a unique experience unlike any other escape room.

Shaw describes an escape room as “a physical adventure game where players are placed in a themed room and are forced to work collaboratively together finding clues and solving a series of puzzles in order to escape within an hour time limit.”

Thanks to the race against the clock, the fast-paced environment provides an “adrenaline-fueled experience” that is fun for individuals, friends and even professional teams–for example, a team-building exercise for your company.

The two rooms currently involve deep-space exploration and outdoor survival. Shaw and his team are excited to be the first escape room many people experience, and they are glad to provide such experiences for them. The reception has been “fantastic,” with over 850 people escaping their rooms so far.

“It seems that everyone walking out of our door has a huge smile on their face and really enjoyed the escape room,” Shaw says. “We are excited to keep developing our escape rooms and change them out as frequently as possible so that people can keep coming back and trying something new.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!