Top Chef & Timeless Hospitality

The talented executive chef of the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center has left quite the impression on his community, and so has the fine dining establishment where he honed his craft.

Michael Whittaker

Roanoke County native Michael Whittaker first started cooking in The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center’s Regency Room over ten years ago. His skill, hard work, curiosity and dedication to the culinary arts allowed him to climb the ladder to executive chef of all food and beverage-related activities in the hotel. In our 2024 Dining Awards poll, the community congratulated Whittaker on a job well done by naming him Top Chef.

John Park

“I got into this industry out of a passion for good food, and I’ve spent the subsequent years immersing myself in the culinary arts,” says Whittaker. “I love being able to share delicious food with those I love, and I love my community, so it’s great to feel this reciprocation.”

He also says that none of what he’s accomplished would have been possible without the unwavering support of his family, community and of course, his colleagues. “It takes a village to get it done [at the hotel], and from our executive committee down to each teammate on the floor, I am proud to work alongside these professionals to deliver undeniably exquisite culinary experiences.”

While The Hotel Roanoke offers three different mainstay food outlets, including The Pine Room, which also earned high praise in this year’s poll, it was the acclaimed breakfast fare of the restaurant where Whittaker got his start at the hotel that took top honors in the Best Brunch category.

At The Regency Room’s beloved Sunday brunch buffet, guests can always expect to see a mix of staples like their signature spoon bread, peanut soup and freshly baked pastries. However, it’s the more creative entrees that change weekly that keep even the most frequent of diners on their toes. Whittaker’s personal favorite is the custom eggs benedict bars, but the Coq au Vin, made with mushrooms, tarragon, mirepoix and roasted garlic, is always a crowd-pleaser when it graces the menu.

The restaurant is also loved for its endearing, historic atmosphere and the warm reception visitors are always sure to receive. “As part of The Hotel Roanoke, we have the unique opportunity to reach out to a wide audience, and thus strive to be the beacon of hospitality for our region,” explains Whittaker. “Our rigorously trained wait staff graciously delivers the touch of our famous southern hospitality.”



While Whittaker enjoys collaborating with all of his teammates to keep the food scene at the hotel thriving, the most fun part of the job has always been getting to play with different flavor combinations with his chef team, who he views as his second family. “Developing new and exciting dishes, tinkering with new tastes and refining them to their final form before they hit the table is a delightful task on my to-do list,” he says.

When Whittaker isn’t at the hotel, he enjoys spending time at his home in Copper Hill with his family, learning about old-world techniques that will hopefully lead him to his ultimate goal of homesteading. He also can’t get enough of all the amenities Roanoke has to offer. “From kayaking any of our waterways or taking an adventurous hike to exploring the thriving downtown scene with its many restaurants, shops and festivals, Roanoke always has something going on to keep me captivated."

