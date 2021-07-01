Top Docs: Bringing Joy Through Healthy Activities

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Dr. Delmas Bolin shares his gratitude not only for his Top Docs win, but for the chance to do what he loves in the Roanoke Valley.

× Expand Courtesy Dr. Delmas Bolin Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist, Dr. Delmas Bolin, Top Docs 2021

Dr. Delmas J. Bolin serves his community in more than a few ways. In practice since 2002, Bolin has served as team physician for Virginia Tech athletics and is currently the head team physician for Radford University and Salem High School, as well as the Medical Director for the Roanoke College Athletic Training Program. He has served as an Associate Professor of Family and Sports Medicine since 2004, is a member of the Osteopathic Manual Medicine Teaching Faculty at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (Virginia Campus in Blacksburg) and served as the 72nd President of the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.

Bolin has been clearly recognized as one of the best in our region, having received the highest honor for “Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist” in our Top Docs 2021 poll. For him, this is “an especially meaningful honor” as the Roanoke Valley is home.

“No one does it alone though,” he adds. “I am really grateful for the team of professionals, including athletic trainers, physical therapists, radiologists and orthopedic surgeons (and others) in the area who make it possible for our patients to succeed.”

While Bolin’s practice at Performance Medicine of Southwest Virginia is sports medicine, he mainly focuses on keeping people active at all phases of life. Sometimes that involves identifying a diagnosis; other times there are biomechanics components to their pain or injury that prevent timely recovery. Those treatments may be gentle osteopathic manipulation, followed by muscle retraining; more advanced injuries may require ultrasound imaging and even advanced treatments such as platelet-rich plasma or other injections delivered to the injured area under direct visual guidance.

“The goal is always to keep people participating in the activities that help them stay health and bring them joy,” Bolin explains.

His practice also offers sleep medicine, as sleep and sports performance are closely linked. His interest began with the connection between certain sleep diagnoses and weight loss. He found that the biggest issue for many patients lies in allowing for eight hours of sleep each night; between schedules, the need to work multiple jobs and other life responsibilities, it can be hard to get a good night’s sleep! Other patients might suffer from low oxygen or outright sleep apnea, where they actually stop breathing briefly during sleep.

“The most important issue is to arrive at a definitive diagnosis or cause for the problem,” Bolin says. “Many people think taking medication to help them sleep is the solution, but many common medications will actually suppress the very deep sleep that we all need to cope better with the day ahead. When diagnostic speed is important to the patient, that is where my staff really helps our practice shine.”

At the end of a busy day, Bolin feels fortunate. Fortunate to work at something he loves and to have the opportunity to do it in such a beautiful setting; fortunate to serve as the professor at the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg as part of the teaching faculty; and to work with students, residents and sports medicine fellows that keep him “sharp.”

“I enjoy seeing people and my practice is organized in a way that allows me to mainly focus on doing that.”

In his free time, Bolin finds the Roanoke Valley offers so many different opportunities to have fun. He and his wife enjoy kayaking, running and hiking, as well as getting out to enjoy live music with friends at “any one of the several great venues the area offers.”

