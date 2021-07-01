Top Docs: Finding the Silver Lining

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie talks about his work with infectious diseases and taking on a new role during the pandemic.

× Expand Aaron Spicer Top Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie, Top Docs 2021

Infectious disease physicians have always played an important part of our health, but in a year unlike any other thanks to COVID-19, they worked harder than ever.

An infectious disease physician typically sees patients who may have bloodstream or bacteria infections, or may have certain viral infections like HIV or hepatitis C, which Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie says is common in this area.

“We help treat and keep people who have HIV alive with new medications currently available,” he says.

He also treats common endemic conditions like blastomycosis and histoplasmosis, Lyme disease and patients who travel outside the country and may need vaccinations for tropical diseases and the like.

Baffoe-Bonnie took on two different roles throughout the pandemic as not only an infectious disease specialist, but also as the medical director for infection prevention and control for Carilion Clinic. As medical director, his charges included keeping health care workers safe, as well as the patients coming into the facilities; and keeping the community safe by working with the health department and other organizations.

“That has formed one of the biggest parts of work I’ve done for the past year,” he says. “Then as infectious disease providers, along with my department and other infectious doctors, we would look at the new treatments available for COVID-19 and make recommendations, as well as provide guidelines for treatment of an individual patient.”

His dedication and hard work has been recognized in our Top Docs 2021 poll, having won the award for Top Infectious Disease Specialist. “I am very humbled by this award. Also very, very grateful. I obviously couldn’t have done the work I do … without all the collaboration of my immediate team members and other doctors. I certainly couldn’t do the work without my my three kids and wife, Francisca. They keep me grounded.”

Baffoe-Bonnie says the last year has been “a ride,” trying to find these viruses and working together, though the collaborative nature of working with different people has been his silver lining underneath the work.

For him, the opportunity to teach others is what he loves most. “I enjoy explaining the care to patients, listening at their bedside and explaining what could be going on. When they understand, I know that it affects them if they do well or not, and … they can affect change. It’s one important thing to enjoy as a clinician.”

He adds that as a hospital epidemiologist, he also enjoys keeping the staff and patients safe. To see everyone doing the right thing, wearing the right masking and PPE, it’s “the icing on the cake.” Those precautions and regulations were things he and his team knew would keep people safe, and to see it implemented brings him immense satisfaction.

When he isn’t working, Baffoe-Bonnie treasures time with his three children. He likes to go with his youngest to the South County library and read books to each other.

“My father used to do that and it helped us as children,” he says. “It was a big part of who I am, and it’s a great library; I encourage people to visit when they’re open.”

He and his family also enjoy touring the Taubman to look around at history being brought to life. Despite the last year involving a bit more downtime with Netflix, they also spent enjoyable walks together on Mill Mountain and other outdoor areas.

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!