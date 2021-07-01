Top Docs: The Singing Chiropractor

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Dr. Davidson is known for his creative outlets, in addition to his work as the area’s top chiropractor.

× Expand Courtesy Dr. Dan Davidson Top Chiropractor, Dr. Dan Davidson, TTop Docs 2021

As a second-generation chiropractor, Dr. Dan Davidson feels incredibly blessed for the opportunities he’s had over his last 36 years of practice. He couldn’t be more humbled to earn the title of Top Chiropractor in our Top Docs 2021 poll, crediting his team for the win.

“This award is truly an honor as it reflects care from our entire staff, including our team of massage therapists and assistants,” he says.

His practice, The Back Resort, located in Salem, is a posture and functional-based practice, focusing on musculoskeletal conditions and drug-free healthy lifestyle programs.

“Our goal is to help patients achieve their peak health potential,” Davidson says. “It’s so rewarding to help others regain their health and enjoy life.”

In a time where so many of us work at our desks for hours on end (or maybe from your bed or couch), and spend even more time hunched over our phones, it’s never been more important to think about our posture.

“Working and studying at home leads to ‘Screen Scrunch Stress Syndrome,’” Davidson says. “Sitting with laptops on the kitchen table, along with a Netflix binge on the couch, can cause forward posture, which increases gravity posture stress in our head, neck and spine. You have to work to stay gravity balanced and become active again because motion is healing.”

He’s a published author of over a dozen inspirational books, a professional broadcaster, and the founder of Artsy Paparazzi photography, but you might know him for another talent: Davidson is also known as “the singing chiropractor,” serenading his patients with health songs. Before becoming a chiropractor, Davidson studied music with a vocal degree, and connects with every new patient by singing “Nothing Could Be Finer Than To Have Your Spine in Line!”

“It’s a fun way to connect and bring some extra smiles,” he says. “As a new streaming artist (Dr. Dan Band), my patients often inspire me with new song ideas!”

In his spare time, Davidson loves to retreat to the mountains with hiking, biking and kayaking, as well as attend concerts and festivals. He also does professional wedding and lifestyle photography. His three kids, Jacob, Noah and Kirsti, were born and raised in Salem; he and Kirsti founded the “My Happy Ukulele Club” heard on the third Friday of every month on his Back Resort podcast.

Davidson demonstrates giving back to the community with a local missions organization and is an active member of the Roanoke Valley Alive & Well Coalition board. He’s even had the honor of winning a Roanoke Wings Festival Clucking Contest, thanks to clucking “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” A doctor of many talents!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!