Unique Municipal Leadership Training

Women are learning more about becoming leaders in Virginia government.

× Expand Diane Deffenbaugh VWMLI creates more women leaders in statewide government.

The Virginia Women’s Municipal Leadership Institute (VWMLI) was created to cultivate a pipeline of women leading government in Virginia. A partnership between Virginia Women Leading Government (VWLG) and the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, the intent is to help women learn leadership skills and create networks and relationships in order to thrive as local government leaders.

According to Local Government Diversity Dashboard, only 17% of top appointed offices in the Commonwealth are women. By providing skills and networking along with confidence, VWMLI Institute Coordinator Bonnie Svrcek hopes that number increases to better represent our communities.

“It is important to build confidence skills among women to even apply for the jobs,” says Svrcek. She noted that the program is the first in the southeast and only the fifth in the country to focus on female municipal leadership.

Diane Deffenbaugh Students learn leadership and public speaking skills, budgeting and more.

The first cohort in 2022 was made up of 24 women from diverse backgrounds and experiences. The Institute limits participation to 25 women aspiring to fill leadership positions in local government. The 2023 cohort launches March 23 at Hotel Roanoke and concludes there in October. Eight monthly sessions alternating between virtual and in-person meetings around the state will feature experts to help participants develop leadership and public speaking skills, budgeting and technical skills. A key component is establishing relationships with one another to provide support and encouragement, as well as exchange ideas.

“Sometimes, the 24/7 nature of public service sets it apart from the private sector and non-profit worlds as well as being recognized as a public figure that sometimes makes you feel like you are swimming in a fishbowl. In the public sector, there are no two days alike.” As former City Manager of Lynchburg, Svrcek says she had the opportunity to lead the city through a tornado, civil unrest and the first six months of the pandemic. “Having a strong support system is incredibly important and critical for women in public sector leadership.”

“It was the best leadership training I have ever experienced, and I am honored to have been part of the inaugural cohort. The caliber of speakers and presenters in the Institute is unmatched,” says Mandy Adkins, Director of Botetourt County Parks and Recreation.

“Not only did I learn very tangible skills critical to municipal leadership, but I left the experience with an incredible network of women in local government who will be a lifelong support system. I encourage any woman in local government to consider VWMLI.” Women interested in applying for the 2024 Cohort can email Svrcek at bsvrcek@gmail.com.

