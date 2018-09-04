Uniquely Designed Wearable Art

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

These local artists are creating far more than pretty accessories.

Jewelry artists mold metals and clay then add colors, beads and gemstones in a way that speaks to them. Their inspiration comes from a variety of sources and they express their creativity through their designs which become wearable art. These three local artists are passionate about fashioning unique pieces of jewelry.

Christie Wang of JiHi Designs was always intrigued by metals. She taught herself to design jewelry through experimentation.

“There’s great freedom in not knowing the rules. Nobody tells you ‘you can’t.’”

Her medium is fine silver, sterling silver, bronze, brass, gemstones and various fibers. Each piece is created one by one so no two are the same.

“My inspiration comes from life. The animals, trees, flowers…it never ends. Heartache inspired me to create what I’d consider my most important pieces,” says Wang, who blended her father’s ashes into her pendant so he could always be with her. “I’m honored to be able to create memorial pieces for people all over the world, helping hearts heal and creating pieces to keep departed loved ones close.”

JiHi Designs can be found at The Historic City Market in downtown Roanoke on most Saturdays and on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/jihidesigns or call 614-602-7727.

Katy Newberry, owner of Gypsy Palooza too, a boutique in downtown Roanoke, has been making jewelry since she was a little girl.

“My mom would take me to bead shops when we traveled and let me pick out things that spoke to me,” Newberry says. “We would then spread all our treasures out on a big table when we had a snow day and got to stay home from school. I was never given any rules. I just got to play around until I created something that I loved. That’s still the way I create today. I just search for pieces new and old that seem to call to me and then I sit down and play.”

Newberry uses all types of beads, metals, craft wire, recycled paper pieces, antique fabric, lace and old buttons. She enjoys taking apart vintage and antique jewelry and using the parts to give them new life.

“I get a lot of inspiration from layers of texture which I can find anywhere from nature to old textiles and even junk yards! I have a thing for worn out antique quilts and layers of paint with rust.”

Her designs are on display at Gypsy Palooza too and facebook.com/GypsyPalooza.

Anna Metheny of Patina Creek Silver in Arcadia is known for her fingerprint jewelry. She can impress your loved ones’ fingerprint straight into the silver clay at an event or you can send her a fingerprint on paper and she can transfer that to the silver in her studio. Names, birthdates, birthstones, handwriting and artwork can be added to pieces.

“It’s always an honor to be trusted with the task of creating a special piece of jewelry but it is even more so when I can help someone create a piece in memory of a loved one who has passed,” says Metheny.

Primarily working in sterling silver and fine silver, she uses precious metal clay – a clay infused with silver particles that is fired in a kiln and leaves pure silver or sterling.

“My inspiration comes from everywhere! I love collecting leaves while hiking and molding them in to the silver. I like to mix organic elements like gemstones into my pieces for a touch of color.”

Methany will be at GoFest selling nature and outdoor inspired jewelry, fingerprint jewelry and replicas of your dog’s nose! She can also be reached at facebook.com/PatinaCreekSilver.

