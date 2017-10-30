Upping the Local Food Game

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

John Park, aka Hungry Asian, loves learning the stories behind restaurants and their food.

× Expand Liz Long John Park, food evangelist, is excited about the booming food scene in Roanoke and the exposure it brings to the region.

John Park doesn’t want to be called a “foodie.” Considering how often he talks about good food, he’d much rather prefer to be called a “food evangelist.”

“I understand why people call it foodie, but to me over the years it’s morphed into this thing that feels like a negative connotation,” he says. “It makes me sound like I’m a food snob.”

The thought couldn’t be further from the truth. Park has always had a deep connection with food and is happy to try just about anything anywhere, including his latest obsession with restaurants and taco trucks along Williamson Road (and he’ll never say no to schoolhouse pizza and cheap beer at Community Inn!).

His notoriety with the subject took off about three years ago, thanks in part to his Twitter feed, being in the right places at the right times and attending different events. Nowadays, your social feed may include photos of happy people in a restaurant, with Park’s forehead at the forefront as his “Hungry Asian” selfie brand. (He’s also been known to showcase food photography in this magazine.)

“I don’t consider any of what I do ‘networking,’” he says. “If I go somewhere, I don’t want to just sit there and be incognito. I want to make connections.”

The same mentality applies to restaurants. Whenever Park visits a new spot, he learns about the owners or chefs and the story behind the business. For him, it isn’t just talking about the food, but also about how it came to be.

Take our lunch spot, for example, where we enjoy banh mi subs from Viet Sub. When Park first heard of the restaurant, he wanted to learn more about the owners and their story. He was fascinated by someone coming from the corporate side of business and switching up their entire life to run a successful restaurant. For Park, the details add to the story of their food.

Park is particularly excited about how far Roanoke’s food scene has grown in the last few years, thanks in part to fine dining spots such as Local Roots, River and Rail, Fortunato and many others. He believes good food promotes good business, which comes full circle to encourage others to “step up their food game.”

