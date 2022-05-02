Verses Celebrates the Good

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The new arts hub seeks to spark creativity and celebrate all things positive.

× Expand Courtesy Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center hosts a paint night.

Earlier this year, Kirk Avenue became the home of a new safe space for artists to gather, create and be inspired.

Toya Jones, owner of Morning Brew Coffee Company, shared that as a writer herself, she is constantly searching for settings to create that radiate positive energy. “The saying goes if you long for such a place and it doesn’t exist, then you must create it.” And so, Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center came to be.

In addition to its cozy seating and welcoming ambiance, Verses offers a wide selection of loose leaf teas, coffees and snacks. To support all of the amazing talent right here in Roanoke, Verses also has a retail area set up where local artists can sell their work.

Courtesy Toya Jones Toya Jones, owner of Morning Brew Coffee Company and Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center

But Jones has even larger aspirations for her latest venture. Devoted to educating and inspiring others, the Verses team is on a mission to immerse the Star City in positive cultural experiences by hosting events that bring the community together. As advocates for mental health, Verses hosts weekly Qoya classes and a monthly yoga class. Women’s History Month featured a multitude of themed paint nights and the fun continued in April with an event held in honor of National Poetry Month.

Jones was also thrilled to share that a Back to Black Art Show is in the works. This event will serve as a celebration of Black culture and will offer a platform for Black creators to showcase their work. The art show is set to take place on June 25.

“We are excited about the positive responses that we’ve received since announcing the opening of Verses,” says Jones, and the crew is looking forward to becoming more involved within their community as business continues to grow.

Learn more about Verses on their website at versesroanoke.com.

