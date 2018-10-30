Where Science and Learning Converge

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Cognitive fitness can be improved by using evidence-based techniques that exercise the brain. Fit Learning Salem offers accelerated learning programs to help learners succeed.

In her 20 plus years as a school teacher and an outreach research faculty member at Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University, Teresa Lyons encountered passionate and dedicated teachers who struggled to meet the learning needs of some students. Even though they tried, these students repeatedly fell through the cracks. Lyons, owner and director of Fit Learning Salem, wanted to help learners, so she established the affiliate in April 2017.

Fit Learning Salem is one of only 15 learning labs in the world applying the Fit Learning Method, an accelerated learning program creating one to two years of academic growth in as little as 40 hours of instruction. The goal of the Fit Learning Method is to produce learners that demonstrate cognitive fitness, meaning a learner can perform skills fluently. Science has determined that fluency – or a measure of accuracy, plus speed – is the most appropriate measure of skill mastery. It reliably predicts that a learner remembers skills over time and in the absence of ongoing practice and that the learner can perform that skill under distracting conditions.

“My vision is to produce meaningful, measurable and durable learning gains for every student who walks through the doors. I believe that everyone can learn if provided with rich opportunities and quality instructional programs that ensure a clear acceleration in learning outcomes,” says Lyons.

Programs address several skill areas including writing, reading and comprehension, spelling and vocabulary development, math and study skills. Intensive one-to-one instruction is highly individualized and responsive to the student’s needs. Clear learning gains are acquired and measured on a minute-to-minute basis, allowing both the staff and the parents a clear picture of progress.

Fit Learning Salem provides services to learners of all ages and types of abilities. Their method has helped a variety of students – including those with processing disorders, developmental delays, autism, ADD or brain injury. Gifted students and those who just need a boost can also benefit.

“Whether a learner is struggling or wants to accelerate, we can help,” Lyons says.

