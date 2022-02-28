Wicks & Wreaths

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A mother-daughter team work together on snarky candles and wreaths crafted from their own property.

Elizabeth Francis and her daughter Emma-Kate are working side-by-side creating hand-poured soy candles and wood wreaths in Buchanan, Virginia. Francis, an elementary school teacher, and Emma-Kate, a junior at James River, enjoy working together and sharing their wares at the Botetourt Farmer’s Market (BFM).

It all started when they decided to make snarky candles for friends and family for Christmas 2020.

Courtesy of Wicks and Wreaths Emma-Kate and Elizabeth Francis

“Sarcasm and humor are a large part of our family dynamics. After all the world had been through, we thought there could be nothing better than some good laughs,” says Francis. “Everyone liked them so much that we considered taking it a step further and marketing them locally. We sell snarky candles that range from the mild humorous side to the extremely offensive (but so hilarious) side. We also have wreaths for every season and occasion, made from a variety of wood found on our property.”

For the holidays, they introduced hand-painted wooden ornaments and rustic wooden centerpieces with tealight candles for the holidays.

“Emma and I have really enjoyed working on this business venture together. I love to come up with candle labels and create wreaths. Each wreath is unique because you never know what the wooden discs will look like until you saw into them or what designs will be hidden inside the limb of a tree,” says Francis. “It has been very therapeutic for me, especially after all the stress from school these last couple years. Emma keeps me straight on our marketing and financial side.”

Emma says her favorite thing has been the challenge of coming up with new things to promote and sell. She really enjoys the marketing and financial management of the business.

Francis says, “I’d love nothing more than for this to become my full-time job, but it doesn’t pay the bills or put food on the table (mostly because we buy baked goods at the market and eat while we work!), but it is one of the best things I have ever done.”

