Women’s Safety

A local author’s latest release is all about helping women learn more about self-defense and staying safe.

Women interested in reading about self-defense and practical safety tips are in luck, thanks to local author Logan Doughty and his upcoming release, “Fearless: A Woman’s Guide to Personal Self-Protection.”

Doughty has been involved in the martial arts since 1984, and is an instructor-level practitioner of Shaolin Kung-Fu and Filipino Arnis. He is a certified instructor in threat mitigation and OC weapons (pepper spray) through SABRE’s® Public Safety Academy.

Doughty’s experience applying martial arts and defensive tactics in real-life situations helped him develop repeatable principles that can be applied in daily life, and help take the guesswork out of how to respond in uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.

“Fearless” is a written version of his self-protection class, containing theories, concepts and principles regarding personal safety. The book contains practical advice in dealing with disruptive and potentially dangerous behavior, along with original illustrations for readers to understand and practice the simple yet effective physical actions needed to protect themselves. Access to online demonstration videos is also available with book purchase.

One of the main objectives throughout “Fearless” is to remember to change the situation, or escape, rather than stay and fight and risk injury or worse. Doughty hopes women who read his book will be able to live a more active, energetic life than ever before. The information lays the foundation to recognize danger in your surroundings and react in a safe, positive way.

“My mission is to help reduce the fear of assault by teaching physical, mental and environmental preparation techniques,” Doughty says. “A woman...can take charge of her surroundings simply by looking at fearful situations as a problem to be solved…rather than a terrifying event that, once it is in motion, is completely out of her control.”

Readers will learn principles that can be applied to daily life, such as developing awareness, recognizing threatening behavior, physical preparedness and environmental preparation. Doughty stresses the practice of keeping people from encroaching on one’s physical or emotional comfort zones.

“Fearless: A Woman’s Guide to Personal Self Protection” will release in late March and be available across multiple platforms.

