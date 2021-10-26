Woodworking: A Family Affair

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Dewhurst family pitches in to help with their woodworking business.

Old Sessler Millworks seemed destined to be a family business. Synchronous events, from the purchase of an old farmhouse to being out of work and gifted woodworking tools, unfolded in perfect timing.

Matt and Linda Dewhurst bought an 1860s farmhouse in Troutville. It was January 2019 and Linda, a licensed physical therapy assistant, was on temporary disability due to a knee injury.

Matt’s dad, Doug Dewhurst, made fine furniture, including most of the furniture in their family home. Doug wanted to gift his woodworking tools to Matt and Linda, so Matt turned their barn into a woodworking shop. He gave some of their tables facelifts and made a few charcuterie boards.

Courtesy of Linda Dewhurst Linda Dewhurst of Old Sessler Millworks handcrafts quality wood items using some of the tools gifted to her by her father-in-law, Doug Dewhurst.

“They were beautiful. It shocked me because he had never done woodworking even though he grew up with a father who made fine furniture,” Linda says.

With another surgery scheduled, she was bored and wanted to try something new, so she approached her husband about woodworking. He was very supportive. His dad came over a few afternoons to teach her how to use the tools. She learned about sanding, the wetting process and using a hand drill.

She started making utensils and selling them at the Botetourt Farmers Market. The warm reception she received there encouraged her to continue and to start selling on Etsy.

“We’ve tried businesses before, and nothing really took off. But we started this in May 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, and have had nothing but good luck.” Linda thinks that is partly due to interest in buying local.

When Linda came off disability, there were no job openings due to COVID-19.

“My side gig had to pay for expenses,” she says. “It’s been really cool. I’ve always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and entrepreneur.”

Matt, a Roanoke City firefighter, decided to start buying and selling lumber in February. He runs Old Sessler Lumber and makes mostly dining and coffee tables.

The whole family pitches in to sand and help with tagging and sales during peak times, even nine-year-old Sophie. Wyatt, 12, has helped make some items and Mollie, 12, enjoys sales and marketing.

“Customer service is very important to us. We believe in transparency. We will help people design a product. One woman requested a combination spoon/spatula based on one she had and loved,” Linda says. She created one for her and now makes “spoonatulas” to sell.

Other specialty items include wine racks, wall racks and bath boards. Personalized charcuterie boards and utensils are the hottest holiday gifts.

Linda loves her customers and says, “I’m inspired by people who love my work.”

Catch up with Old Sessler Millworks at the Botetourt Farmer’s Market Saturday, November 20. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to find out where they will be, to custom order and to keep track of holiday order deadlines.

